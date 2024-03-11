SB Nation Reacts: How will Arizona do in Pac-12 Tournament?

The Pac-12 Tournament is up this week, and in the previous two years that’s been where the Arizona Wildcats have shined.
The UA is 2-time defending tourney champs, and a 3-peat would be the first by any school in the conference since Arizona won four straight from 1988-90 and again in 2002 when the event was brought back.
Can Arizona, which is the No. 1 overall seed and begins play Thursday in the quarterfinals, win it all again? Take our survey!
