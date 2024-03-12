Arizona’s Caleb Love wins Pac-12 Player of the Year; 3 Wildcats make all-conference team

Caleb Love said he came to Arizona to be a winner. So far that’s translated into his first conference title and, now, the league’s top individual honor.

Love is the Pac-12 Player of the Year, the 11th in school history and second in three years. He’s the first UA player to win the award as a transfer, having spent the previous three seasons at North Carolina.

Love and Oumar Ballo were named to the Pac-12’s all-conference First Team, while Pelle Larsson landed on the Second Team. Ballo also made the league’s All-Defensive Team, with Keshad Johnson getting an Honorable Mention, and KJ Lewis was an Honorable Mention for the All-Freshman Team.

A 6-foot-4 senior guard, Love is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, the scoring and rebounding numbers career bests. He’s shooting 51.1 percent on 2s, 35.2 percent on 3s and 87.1 percent at the line for the Wildcats, helping them win their 18th Pac-10/12 regular-season title and earning the No. 1 seed in this week’s Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Love is also a finalist for the Jerry West Award, given to college basketball’s top shooting guard, and is on the final ballot for the Wooden Award.

Ballo, one of three repeat all-conference players along with Utah’s Branden Carlson and Oregon’s N’Faly Dante, is averaging 13.1 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting a Pac-12 best 64 percent. Larsson is one of three players in the league averaging at least 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal per game.

Washington State’s Kyle Smith was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year for leading the Cougars to a second-place finish, their best since 2007-08. UCLA’s Adem Bona won Defensive Player of the Year, WSU’s Myles Rice got Freshman of the Year, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud earned Most Improved Player and Washington’s Koren Johnson beat out Arizona’s Jaden Bradley for Sixth Man of the Year.