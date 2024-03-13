Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona ready for ‘new beginning’ while seeking 3-peat

Arizona is coming into the Pac-12 Tournament off a loss for the second year in a row, though those were two very different setbacks.

Last year the Wildcats arrived in Las Vegas a few days after falling by nine at UCLA, the regular-season champs, but avenged that loss a week later in the Pac-12 championship game. This time, the UA is coming off arguably its worst performance of the season, a 13-point loss at sub-.500 USC.

Not exactly the best way to head into the postseason, right? Not in Tommy Lloyd’s eyes.

“It’s a new beginning,” Lloyd said Tuesday. “You can say ‘oh, these seasons are long’ and all these cliches, but what’s really cool about these seasons is they break down into shorter bits where there’s new beginnings, and this is a new beginning. So with any new beginning, or anything in life, I think you should always approach it with energy and enthusiasm. So that’s what we plan on doing.”

As the No. 1 seed, Arizona (24-7) begins its quest for a third consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title in Thursday’s quarterfinals. It plays at 12 p.m. MT at T-Mobile Arena against either No. 8 Washington (17-14) or No. 9 USC (14-17).

“The competitor in you wants USC, but I really don’t care who we play,” Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love said.

Love had what he considers one of the worst games of his career against the Trojans, managing just 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting with five turnovers. It was a bad game overall for the Wildcats, who shot 39 percent and had its most turnovers (19) in any Pac-12 game.

“Obviously that wasn’t us in that game,” Love said. “And we definitely addressed it, the issues we had in that game.”

Having clinched the regular-season title in the previous game, Arizona was in prime letdown territory against USC. The game was meaningless for the Pac-12 standings, though it did have an impact on the Wildcats’ potential NCAA Tournament seeding and region placement.

It also gave the fan base, which is notorious for overreacting to every loss, a renewed sense of uncertainty about a team that has wins over Alabama, Duke, Michigan State and Wisconsin but has also fallen to three of the bottom four seeds in the Pac-12 tourney.

From the sidelines this can make Arizona look like a team that doesn’t take every game seriously. Lloyd thinks that thinking doesn’t factor in all the variables.

“I think I realize that it’s hard to play great every single day,” Lloyd said. “I know maybe fans don’t understand that, and I appreciate and I love our fans. Fans are a huge part of the fuel to this mechanism that makes it go at the level it does. But it’s not a constant or an upward trend. It’s not how it works. There’s ups and downs in this deal. You’re playing, you’re competing against another team.

“It’s not a science experiment that, once you’ve proven your theory you can reprove it over and over and over again until it becomes like a fact. It’s just not like that, you have to go out and you have to compete on a nightly basis, and some days it’s gonna go great, some days it’s not. Then your need to dissect why did it go good, why didn’t it go good, and it’s just it’s a constant evaluation.”

Pac-12 Player of the Year a ‘team’ award

Love became the 11th Pac-10/12 Player of the Year for Arizona, and second under Lloyd. Benn Mathurin won it in 2021-22, and Azuolas Tubelis had a case for the award last season but it went to UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

“They were the league champs, and he was the best player on the league champs so that makes him the MVP in my book,” Lloyd said of Jaquez.

That mindset fits into both Lloyd and Love referring to Player of the Year as a “team” award, with Love crediting his teammates for putting him in position for success and Lloyd noting how well Love fit into Arizona’s system and culture after transferring from North Carolina.

“I don’t think there’s any other way to win an individual award unless you embrace the team,” Lloyd said.