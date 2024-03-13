Adia Barnes adds Serbian forward Katarina Knezevic to Arizona women’s basketball’s 2024 class

As Arizona women’s basketball loses two of its most accomplished international players in recent history, it’s trying to get more into the fold. At least one is on her way as Serbian small forward Katarina Knezevic announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday. She will join the 2024 class that will arrive in the fall.

The 6-foot Knezevic played internationally for the Serbian national team in last year’s FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship. She averaged 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in that event and was key to the team’s advancement to the semifinals. In the quarterfinals of the event, Knezevic scored 25 points against Poland, hitting 4 of 5 three-point shots to go along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Knezevic then played for the U20 Serbian national team and has since played with the senior national team.

She plays club ball alongside former Wildcat Jade Loville and current WNBA player Astou Ndour-Fall for Spar Gran Canaria in Spain. Loville was excited for her teammate, commenting on Knezevic’s announcement that “y’all got a dawg.”

Knezevic becomes Arizona’s second commit for next season. She joins guard Lauryn Swann from Long Island Lutheran in New York.