Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona to face USC in quarterfinals after Trojans beat Washington

When Arizona is motivated, it can beat anyone in the country. How’s getting immediate revenge as motivation?

The top-seeded Wildcats (24-7) will take on No. 9 USC (15-17) in Thursday’s Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals after the Trojans beat No. 8 Washington 80-74 on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

USC beat the UA 78-65 on Saturday in Los Angeles to end the regular season, part of what is now four straight wins and six in its last eight (while leading by double figures in the two losses).

“This is a team we thought we’d have,” USC coach Andy Enfield said.

Arizona yet to lose consecutive games under Tommy Lloyd, going 15-0 immediately after an in-season setback and winning by an average of 16.6 points. That includes an 82-67 win over USC in Tucson in January after losing at Washington State the previous weekend.

But that win was against a USC team that was missing star guards Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Collier, both of whom were in action in the last meeting. Collier had 16 in that game and Ellis just 5, on 1-of-8 shooting, but against Washington he was 9 of 15 from the field and 5 of 10 from outside for 25 points while Collier went for 13 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

“I just made shots,” said Ellis, who reached 2,000 career points during the game.

USC held Arizona to 39 percent shooting last time out, forcing 19 turnovers in the process as its zone defense stunted the UA’s offensive flow. Washington was shooting over that zone early, making 9 of 13 3s in the first half to lead 42-37, but after halftime the Huskies were 2 of 11 from outside and shot 34.5 percent overall.

“Second half we had to guard man, and if we wanted to win the game we had to do a better job, which we did,” Enfield said.

USC wing Kobe Johnson, who had 19 against Arizona and 14 against Washington, believes USC’s physicality was key to beating the Wildcats.

“I think we came out into that game very physical and we matched their pressure,” he said. “I think we’ve got to come out, just apply the pressure and physicality to them right away because I felt like last game we did a perfect job shutting down their best players with physicality. As long as we do that, we’ll be in a good spot to do it again.”

That approach led to Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love having his worst game as a Wildcat, going 1 for 10 and scoring a season-low 2 points. In the previous matchup with USC he had 20.

“The game plan was obviously to take me out out of rhythm,” Love said Tuesday. “I just gotta learn better, probably move a little bit more off the ball. Get easy ones to get myself going. It’s definitely a learning experience for me, it was probably one of my worst games of my career.”

As for facing USC’s zone, Love said there’s a simple solution.

“I think we’ve just got to fall in love with playing against zone,” he said.

Under Lloyd Arizona has won all but one rematch against a team it lost to in the previous matchup, that being last month’s 77-74 home loss to Washington State. In the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament the Wildcats went on a revenge tour, avenging regular-season losses to Stanford, ASU and UCLA en route to a second consecutive tourney title.