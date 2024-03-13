SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans still confident in another Pac-12 Tournament title

Rule No. 1 is to never read the comments section. But if you did, after Arizona lost its regular-season finale at USC, you’d think the consensus was the Wildcats might never win another game.

It’s been a few days since then, though, and we decided to see if the fanbase is still out on a ledge or has returned to its senses ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament.

We asked our readers how Arizona would do in the final Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas, and more than 1,000 of you participated. Here are the results, which are much better than when we polled the fanbase going into last year’s Pac-12 tourney:

Arizona (24-7) is the No. 1 seed after winning the regular season title, and it opens play Thursday in the quarterfinals against No. 9 USC (15-17). That gives the Wildcats a chance for immediate revenge.

The UA is 15-0 in games immediately after an in-season loss under Tommy Lloyd, winning by an average of 16.6 points.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.