Arizona men’s basketball vs. USC in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats begin their quest for a third consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title when they face USC in the quarterfinals. The ninth-seeded Trojans (15-17) advanced via an 80-74 win over No. 9 Washington in the first round.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2023

Thursday, March 14, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 8-point favorite and the over/under is 156.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 87 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Matt Muehlebach (analyst) and Jordan Kent (reporter) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

