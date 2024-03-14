Arizona men’s basketball vs. USC in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s Game Day!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats begin their quest for a third consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title when they face USC in the quarterfinals. The ninth-seeded Trojans (15-17) advanced via an 80-74 win over No. 9 Washington in the first round.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!
Arizona-USC game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 14, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. MT
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 8-point favorite and the over/under is 156.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 87 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Matt Muehlebach (analyst) and Jordan Kent (reporter) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-USC pregame coverage:
