2024 German guard Mailien Rolf commits to Arizona women’s basketball

Arizona women’s basketball is currently waiting to see how its postseason will play out. As Selection Sunday approaches, the Wildcats aren’t standing still. For the second straight day, they added an international player to the class of 2024 when German guard Mailien Rolf announced her commitment.

Rolf most recently played for the German U18 and U20 national teams in international competition. She started for the team, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 23.1 minutes per game during the 2023 U18 Women’s European Championships held in Turkey last July.

In August of 2023, Rolf played with the U20 team at the Division B 2023 U20 Women’s European Championships along with UCLA guard Lina Sontag and Oregon State guard Martha Pietsch. Germany finished second at the tournament, but Rolf—the second-youngest player on the team and one of just two players born in 2005—didn’t play quite as much as she did with the U18 team. She averaged 3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals in 19.2 minutes per game.

The 5-foot-10 guard has played club ball for Rheim-Main in the second division of the German women’s Bundesliga since 2021. She is listed as a starter at the three position on the 2023-24 team. Other sites list her as a point guard.

Rolf is the third member of Arizona’s 2024 class. She joins domestic high schooler Lauryn Swann from Long Island Lutheran in New York and Serbian forward Katarina Knezevic. Knezevic announced her commitment yesterday.

Highlights from 2022