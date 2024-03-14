Pac-12 Tournament: Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis spark Arizona to revenge win over USC

LAS VEGAS—Death, taxes and Arizona responding after a loss.

The top-seeded Wildcats improved to 16-0 under Tommy Lloyd in games immediately after an in-season loss, overcoming a rough offensive performance in the first half to beat USC 70-49 on Thursday afternoon in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals at T-Mobile Arena.

The 49 points allowed were third-fewest by Arizona (25-7) in a conference tourney game.

The win avenged last Saturday’s 13-point loss to the ninth-seeded Trojans to end the regular season and moved the UA into the semifinals. It will play either No. 4 Oregon or No. 5 UCLA, both of whom it swept in the regular season, at 5 p.m. PT Friday.

KJ Lewis (15) and Jaden Bradley (12) spearheaded a 32-3 advantage in bench points, leading five UA players in double figures. Caleb Love had 11 while Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson had 10 each, with Ballo pulling down 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double in the last 12 games.

Arizona’s eighth consecutive Pac-12 tourney win was unlike most others, as it was driven by defense. The Wildcats held USC (15-18) to 35.7 percent shooting and turned 18 Trojans turnovers into 16 points. That helped make up for the UA shooting only 38.5 percent in the first half.

The UA turned it over 14 times, nine in the first half, but unlike Saturday when USC got 17 points off 19 Wildcat giveaways this time it only managed six.

Arizona also outrebounded the Trojans 44-30, getting 14 offensive boards for a 19-4 edge in second-chance points.

The UA led 28-16 at halftime, its fewest points in the first half of a Pac-12 Tournament game since 2015, but countered that with allowing the fewest points in a half this season and second-lowest scoringin tourney play. USC shot 23.3 percent and went scoreless the final 5:49 of the first half.

The Trojans ended that drought on the first possession after halftime, and Arizona immediately threw it away on the other end but got a 3 from Keshad Johnson not long after and still held a 12-point lead at the first media timeout. On Saturday it was outscored 8-5 in those first four minutes.

Larsson had to go to the bench early in the second half after getting his second and third fouls in a 9-second span, but that opened the door for Lewis to contribute in a big way in helping Arizona extend to 39-22 with 14:42 left after Love’s third 3:

KJ Lewis from 16:04-14:42 of the 2nd half



* Blocked layup

* Offensive rebound

* Putback

* Defensive rebound

* Assist on Caleb Love 3 — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) March 14, 2024

Lewis scored Arizona’s next five points after a USC timeout, all on putbacks, upping the edge to 44-24.

USC hit back-to-back shots for the first time since early in the first half to get within 48-32 but then it was time for Bradley to have his moment. He hit three straight shots, including a driving reverse after breaking lottery pick Isaiah Collier’s ankles and then a transition dunk, to make it 54-32 with 8:14 left.

Boogie Ellis fouled out with 7:25 left, going 2 for 11 after a 1-of-8 performance against Arizona in the last meeting, but without him USC made four shots in a row to cut it to 58-41 with 4:25 remaining.

Lloyd called timeout and the Wildcats got it back to a 20-point lead thanks to a Love alley-oop from Larsson and then a Larsson 3.

A sloppy start for both teams, with seven turnovers before the first media timeout, saw Arizona with the early advantage after Love hit a 3 with 15:36 left. The Wildcats led 10-4, a bigger lead than at any point on Saturday, before Ellis drained back-to-back 3s to tie it.

Those would be Ellis’ only points.

USC had six steals in the first 11:19 but only managed to score off one as Arizona’s transition defense held firm. Also helping the UA was the ability to draw fouls, though it missed six of 11 free throws in the first half.

A Larsson 3 in transition put Arizona up 23-16 with 3:49 left, part of a 9-0 run to end that half capped by Love’s 3 with 26 seconds left as USC missed its final 10 shots of the half.