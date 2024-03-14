Pac-12 Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players said after beating USC in quarterfinals

LAS VEGAS—Arizona ended its regular season on a low note, losing at USC. Less than a week later it got its revenge, eliminating the Trojans in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

“Good win, just how we liked it,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Drew it up perfect.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd and Arizona’s players said, both in the postgame press conference and in the locker room:

Lloyd on the defensive performance: “We obviously wanted to establish ourselves defensively, not just because it was USC and how we played last time. Just because that’s what you’ve got to do this time of year. Our guys came out with a defensive mindset, and offensively we were able to settle into the game. When maybe things weren’t coming easy we hung with it.”

On if this is how the defense can be all the time: “We always try to make an excuse for our defense because we’re a good offensive team. Guys, two out of the last three years we’ve been the number one ranked defense in the Pac-12. Do a little research. We’re a good defensive team. We’re a great defensive team, and we’re going to get better.”

On being able to win at USC’s pace: “These games play out different. I’m joking when I say ‘it’s how we drew it up.’ You can’t script it. So we knew they may not want to get up and down with us but you always want to test that. A coach can have a game plan and the players maybe don’t execute it defensively on their end. We get it up and down in transition. And (USC) did a good job keeping the game slower but it came down to defense. We were able to get stops, stops, stops. And then kind of made a little run at the end of the first half to get a little separation. And then these guys did a great job at the start of the second half to extend that.”

On Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis combining for 27 points: “It’s awesome. They both responded because they didn’t play good at SC. And I’m really proud of how they responded, especially in a game like that, with a team switching defenses, playing a lot of zone. Maybe they’re not players you think traditionally would play good against the zone, but they were opportunistic. You find some in transition, some late in the possession. You find some on the offensive glass. I thought KJ in the second half really made a statement. Pelle (Larsson) picked up his third foul and KJ came in and made three or four plays in a row to basically help us grow the lead, which was amazing.”

On being able to play USC again: “Well, we were excited. These guys, they’re more excited than I am because I have a coach’s mind and you’re always trying to analyze everything. These guys were ready to go. And they did give us a gift. Late in the year, we were playing pretty good. We had wrapped up the Pac-12 championship. Maybe we let our guard down a little bit and got exposed, and our guys battled back. It’s kind of nice whether you can have a week of preparation when you’re on edge a little bit. And I think we did that. I think it sets up well. But you know what? Tomorrow, whatever time we play, you’ve got to be ready to roll because you can’t assume anything.”

On handling USC’s zone better: “A lot falls on my shoulders. I took a step back. I realized that I haven’t provided enough clarity for how we want to attack and how we want to play. And I was relying on these guys a little bit too much to figure out. They’re great players, and they have a great ability to figure it out. And when they’re figuring things out we’re way better than when I’m over coaching. I promise you that. We had to put the pieces in the right place and kind of get a clear understanding of how we wanted to play.”

On if the game plan changed from Saturday: “You’re going to think this is crazy, we didn’t do one thing different. We just did it better. That’s what it came down to. We just did it better. This time of year, you’re not changing a bunch, just do it better, with more effort, more conviction, and we did that.”

On scouting for a game where you don’t know the opponent: “Twofold. You’ve played these teams already in your conference so you have familiarity with what they do. And the second thing is, you do what you do. You double down on what you do and what you do well and you stick to those concepts. This time of year, you’ve seen almost everything, and there’s a lot of trends where teams are doing similar stuff. So you have a good footprint of what you need to do defensively. You’ve just got to go out and do it with great energy and effort.”

On the team’s maturity since winning a title and then losing a game: “We’ve got a real mature group. We’ve got a group of winners, a group of dogs. But we haven’t been perfect. But no one has. So it’s about the next one for us and these guys are mature and they’re winners, and there’s no guarantee to what’s going to happen, but I would expect our guys to play with great effort and energy tomorrow.”

On Oumar Ballo: “When O plays like that—and he has for a long stretch now.—he’s an absolute difference maker, a monster. The way he was protecting the rim today allows us to play defense a certain way, the way he was rebounding the basketball, and then the way he was getting fouled and just his physical presence inside, he’s a game-changer. Really proud of him, and I love that he’s doing it on a nightly basis now.”

Pelle Larsson on winning the rematch: “I think we just got a lot more stops. We were way more hungry on defense this time. We’re obviously a real good offensive team it’s defense we take

pride in. I think it was just that.”

Oumar Ballo on the rematch: “We’re a more locked-in team, and we bought into the system and we just play good defense and stick to the plan on defense. Honestly, when you play a team back to back of course you can learn from your previous mistakes. We took stuff like that like serious. You can’t do this mistake over and over again. And they got us last week and this week we had a real opportunity to play against them. And it was a great test for us to see, like, how much we improved and how much we take pride in getting stop over stops.”

KJ Lewis on his chemistry with Jaden Bradley: “We live together, we’re always around each other. We workout together. I see the work that he puts in. I think everybody sees the chemistry we have out there.”

On his scoring outburst in the 2nd half: “I was just trying to find ways to help my teammates. Just trying to have a diverse game and space everything out for everybody else.”

On handling USC better this time: “I think everybody was coming off a little hangover from UCLA. Everybody celebrated. I don’t want to say we looked too far ahead, but we did not play our best basketball last Saturday. And it was definitely in our minds today. We’re glad we got the matchup.”

Jaden Bradley on having just played against USC’s zone: “It definitely helps that we just saw it. It gave us trouble. Not having a game in between there we just kind of worked on ... we knew were going to see a zone, just working on that working on ways we can penetrate.”

Kylan Boswell on Bradley and Lewis: “People don’t see the work they put it in. They all deserve what’s going on their way.”