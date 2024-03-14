Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon not planning to slow tempo in semifinal clash with Arizona

LAS VEGAS—Before Tommy Lloyd came along, Oregon had won seven in a row against Arizona and 10 of 12 dating back to the 2015-16 season.

The tables have been turned the last few years, with the UA taking four of five including the last three, with the Wildcats sweeping the regular-season series for the first time since 2014-15. That was also the last time they beat the Ducks three times in a season, capping it off with a 28-point win in the 2015 Pac-12 Conference title game.

Top-seeded Arizona (25-7) and fourth-seeded Oregon (21-11) will meet again in Friday’s Pac-12 semifinals, and if the first two games are any indication it’s going to be a high-scoring affair.

“We gave up a lot of points at both places, I think (87) at our place and more than that at their place,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said after his Ducks outlasted No. 5 UCLA 68-66 on Thursday afternoon. “We know Arizona’s a good basketball team. I can’t sugarcoat that. They beat us twice. We’ll have to play our tails off.”

The UA won 87-78 at Oregon on Jan. 27, the start of a 6-game win streak. It then played its final Pac-12 game at McKale on March 2 and celebrated Senior Day with a 103-83 win, the most points an Altman-coached Ducks team had allowed in regulation in conference play.

Both of those games had more than 70 possessions, around Arizona’s average of 72.2 per 40 minutes, while Oregon averages 67.5. So that means the Ducks might try to slow things down, similar to how USC controlled the tempo in its two games against the Wildcats in the past week, right?

Not necessarily, Altman said.

“Their half court defense is really good,” he said. “I don’t like commenting on other teams, but if you take Arizona’s defense this year compared to last year, I think it’s a lot better. We can’t walk down and just let them set up their defense every time. We’ll have to get some transition.”

Altman said Oregon also can’t hope to get into a “shooting match” with Arizona considering it’s in the top 20 nationally in shooting, at 49.1 percent. The Ducks are in the bottom 100, allowing 45.8 percent shooting.

“We’re going to have to bring our A game,” Altman said. “A lot of times you go, ‘okay, we don’t have to play our best.’ We’re going to have to play good. Shoot it good. Have to rebound good. Have to be sharp defensively. We’re going to have to play really good. And they’ve proven that two times. One at our place, one at their place. Can’t sugarcoat it. We’re going to have to play really good.”

Arizona, which has won eight consecutive Pac-12 Tournament games, hasn’t lost in the semifinals since falling to the Ducks in overtime in 2016.