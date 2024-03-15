Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon in Pac-12 Tournament game thread

It’s Game Day!
The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats (25-7) take on the 4th-seeded Oregon Ducks (21-11) in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Arizona swept Oregon in the regular season, most recently winning 103-83 in Tucson on March 2.
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Oregon game time, details:
- Date: Friday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 5 p.m. MT
- Location: T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is an 11-point favorite and the over/under is 156.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats an 85 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?
Arizona-Oregon will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst) and Jordan Kent (reporter) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage:
