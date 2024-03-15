Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon blitzes Arizona in second half, sending Wildcats home in semifinals

LAS VEGAS—For the second consecutive game, Arizona played tremendous defense in the first half to take a double-digit lead into the break. Unfortunately, there was another 20 minutes to play.

Fourth-seeded Oregon erased a 14-point first-half deficit and led by as many as 13 in the second half before holding on to beat the top-seeded Wildcats 67-59 in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

It was the first time the UA (25-8) had lost in the Pac-12 tourney since 2019, ending an 8-game win streak in the event that included back-to-back tournament titles.

Oregon (22-11) shot 50 percent in the second half and made 6 of 11 3-pointers—three each by Jermaine Cousinard and Jackson Shelstad, who combined for 30 of their 41 points after halftime—after Arizona held the Ducks to 33.3 percent overall and 1 of 12 from 3.

Arizona shot 38.3 percent for the game, including 33.3 percent in the second half, going 5 of 19 from 3. Oumar Ballo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his 11th double-double in the past 12 games, and Pelle Larsson had 11, but Caleb Love had another bad game with six points on 2-of-11 shooting including 1 of 7 from 3.

The UA also turned it over 14 times, leading to 15 points for Oregon. Several of those were during a massive 38-15 run by the Ducks to go from down 10 at the half to up 61-48 with 5:18 remaining.

Down 33-23 at the half, Oregon quickly got within four behind Cousinard, who had 39 against Arizona in McKale on March 2. The Wildcats ended a drought of almost 10 minutes without a field goal when Love’s layup rimmed out but was tipped in by Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr., then Love found a cutting Johnson for a dunk to get the lead back to six at the under-16 timeout.

But back-to-back Love turnovers enabled the Ducks to cut it to 38-36, sending Love to the bench. Two N’Faly Dante free throws made it a 1-point game with 13:16 left, then Cousinard hit another 3 to give Oregon a 43-41 lead with 12:34 remaining, its first advantage since 7-5.

A Motiejus Krivas putback gave the Wildcats back the lead at 44-43, but then seven straight points from Shelstad—the last five coming off UA turnovers—gave Oregon a 50-44 edge with 8:58 remaining. Another Cousinard 3 after a timeout made it a 9-point Ducks lead.

Ballo ended the 10-0 run with two free throws, yet Oregon was able to extend to a 13-point edge with 5:18 to go thanks to a pair of Shelstad 3s.

Down 11, KJ Lewis was fouled on a drive by Oregon’s Kario Oquendo, and right after the whistle Oregon’s bench was hit with a technical foul. Pelle Larsson made the two technical free throws before Lewis made his two foul shots, cutting the deficit to 61-54 with 4:06 left.

Larsson’s 3, after Lewis got away with fouling Dante on a steal, cut it to 61-57 with 2:40 to go and forced an Oregon timeout. The Wildcats were down 63-59 when it got the ball back with 47.6 seconds left but Love, who had sat the previous 5-plus minutes, bricked a 3 and the Ducks got it back and added points at the line.

Oregon’s Dante got injured with 18:58 left in the first half after landing on his tailbone trying to defend Ballo, who had pump faked before dunking. He missed more than 11 minutes, and in that time Ballo dominated on the inside with six points and five rebounds.

Arizona started cold, at 2 for 9, but then made 9 of 12 to build a 27-13 lead with 6:52 left before halftime. That included a 9-0 run which featured Larsson hitting a 3 after Krivas rebounded the second of two missed free throws from Love and kicked it outside.

The Wildcats didn’t make a field goal the final 6:47 of the half but still led by as many as 14 as it held Oregon to 33.3 percent shooting.