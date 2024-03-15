Pac-12 Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and Pelle Larsson said after Arizona’s semifinal loss to Oregon

LAS VEGAS—Arizona’s quest for a third consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title died on Friday night during a dreadful second half against Oregon. Instead of heading into next week’s NCAA tourney with momentum, the Wildcats (25-8) will be spending some extra time in Tucson trying to fix what went wrong before trying to keep their season going.

“We just didn’t get it done today,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “We had opportunities early to extend the lead and we didn’t. And then we had opportunities in the second half to make a run and we didn’t. So when you don’t, that’s the results.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd, Jaden Bradley and Pelle Larsson said afterward:

Lloyd on the loss: “You’ve got to give Oregon credit. They did a great job hanging in that game and dealing with some adversity. It’s unfortunate for them, their best player or one of their better players (N’Faly Dante) goes down early in the game. But that kid showed some character and some toughness to come back in. And obviously he was a big difference in the game.”

On Oregon forcing 14 turnovers: “They did a good job playing defensively with their hands, and they got their hands on a lot of balls where we maybe had a slight advantage. They were able to use their hands to knock the ball loose, and those are good defensive plays.”

On being outrebounded by in 2nd half: “We just kind of got a little bit stagnant on offense. And guys were standing around. When that happens, it’s usually hard to offensive rebound. And so they were able to control the glass at that end.”

On Oregon’s 2nd half offense: “Defensively they were getting downhill into our chest. And then we just—when you shoot those shots, they’re hard rebounds. And traditionally we’ve been really good at rebounding those close little floaters and stuff like that. We just couldn’t seem to corral one today.”

On Arizona’s offense in 2nd half: “We just got stagnant. We got a little bit stagnant. Generally that’s not us. When it happened, maybe we had a few shots we hope we usually make and we didn’t. And then (Dante) was kind of a force around the basket, protecting the rim and kind of raised a couple of layups. And maybe that got in the back of some of our guys’ heads. But give him credit. They run their little matchup-to-man zone defense pretty well, and tonight it worked.”

On Oregon’s 3-pointers in 2nd half: “I’ll probably err on the side of (them) making good shots. They made a couple of 3s at the end of a shot clock. That’s the recipe for an upset. Keep the game close, keep the game close, make a timely run. Make a few 3s at the end of the shot clock—that seems to be a common theme, especially against us. Yeah, we probably could go back and hope we would have defended a little better, but those are big-time shots by a big-time player.”

On Caleb Love struggling last 3 games: “Caleb’s had a great season. We’re trying to do the best we can to lighten the load on him and make sure he knows he belongs with us. We love him. We love that guy. And he just hasn’t played well. The one thing I know about him is he’s high character, he’s tough, he’s a fighter. And I expect him to come back full force next week.”

On Kylan Boswell going 0 for 3 on 3s: “There’s two ways to catch-and-shoot. Number one, you move the ball. And, two, you’ve got to hunt them. I think Kylan’s had some opportunities that I’m seeing that maybe he’s maybe shot-faking himself out of a little bit. But those are Kylan’s decision to make. You trust your players to make decisions they’re comfortable with and shoot shots they can feel like making. We’ll take a look at that. But Kylan shooting the ball is usually a really good weapon for us. Hopefully we’ll get more of that going forward.”

On having less than 50 shot attempts for 1st time this season: “Turnovers and a slow pace. Once they were able to kind of get the game at their pace, and that lead, they were able to kind of shorten the game. That’s what good coaching, what that will do. So credit goes to them. But we’re going to have to take a deep look at that because definitely we want to, we definitely want to get more shot attempts than 50.”

On Jermaine Cousinard: “He’s a physical guard that can get downhill. And he’s confident going downhill and attacking our bigs in that ball-screen coverage. He’s got the experience and the size to do it. And he’s hit some tough shots. So he’s a really good player. I mean, obviously that’s something we’ve got to look at going forward and see if we can have maybe a plan B up our sleeve.”

On losing not impacting Arizona’s NCAA seed: “We’re a program that competes for championships. Obviously we came here. We’ve got a great fan base. We wanted to perform for them. And we weren’t able to. But as true competitors, we gotta keep our head high and go back and understand that the greatest challenges lie ahead. And there’s going to be an amazing opportunity. And the one thing I know about the character of our program is the guys respond. I’m looking forward to seeing their response.”

On if Arizona can take advantage of some extra time off to rest and prepare: “We’re going to have to treat it as that. You play the hand you’re dealt. And obviously we would have loved to have win today and win tomorrow. But that didn’t happen. So I can’t live in an alternative universe. So we’re going to go back and take a look at things. And I love this group of guys. We’ve had an amazing journey together, and I’m expecting the best times are ahead.”

On Oumar Ballo not taking a shot in 2nd half: “Well, we’ve got to help him. We’ve got to help him find his opportunities. It’s tough. We have a lot of success when he’s upsetting ball screens. We have some success when he’s down low posting up. Today maybe he got caught a little in between some of those. He got the ball inside, I mean, on dump downs and little things like that a number of times today. He’s got to take advantage of the opportunities he gets. But getting him the ball more in better position is something that we can definitely take a look at.”

Larsson on the loss: “They came out more aggressive first four minutes second half. We had moments to put a game away a little bit more in the first half. We didn’t. And they outrebounded us.”

On why Arizona has been turning the ball over more: “A lot of sloppy plays. Had a few on my end today where we are just trying to make hard plays when we don’t need to. We have so many good players that we don’t really have to try to make hard plays. We just take the easy ones and good things will follow. Just poor decision-making, I think.”

Bradley on if teams will keep playing zone against Arizona: “Definitely teams are looking at Arizona offense, seeing we’re struggling. Coach is doing a great job putting in a plan. The next couple of days we have to figure out how we’re going to attack the zone from now on.”

On the turnovers: “Coach gives us a lot of freedom, and we’ve got to do a better job taking care of the ball, turnovers. We have to limit those to help us win games for more possessions on offense.”