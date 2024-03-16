Early Pac-12 exit could be blessing in disguise for Arizona men’s basketball ahead of NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS—Had Arizona managed to rally late to beat Oregon in Friday night’s Pac-12 Tournament semifinals, it would have then played for a third straight day in the championship game.

Win or lose, the Wildcats’ charter flight would get them back to Tucson early Sunday morning, and with all signs pointing to them heading to Salt Lake City for the NCAA tourney they’d be on the road again Tuesday afternoon for a first round game on Thursday.

Instead, the UA was back home by midday Saturday, getting more than 36 hours to decompress before finding out their NCAA opponent and putting together game plan that will no doubt include a better approach to playing against a zone.

That extra time might not seem like much, but it could mean the difference between a worn down team and one both rested and—maybe more importantly—refocused for a win-or-go-home tournament.

“We’re going to have to treat it as that,” Lloyd said Friday. “You play the hand you’re dealt. Obviously we would have loved to have win today and win tomorrow. But that didn’t happen. So I can’t live in an alternative universe. So we’re going to go back and take a look at things. And I love this group of guys. We’ve had an amazing journey together, and I’m expecting the best times are ahead.”

Arizona (25-8) will head into the NCAA tourney off a loss for the first time since 2016, having won the Pac-12 tourney prior to their last four appearances. The Wildcats were upset by 11th-seeded Wichita State in the first round that year, but that team finished tied for third in the regular season before falling in the conference semifinals.

Assuming it gets a No. 2 seed—BracketMatrix.com has it as the No. 6 overall team in the field—it will mark only the fourth time since the Pac-10/12 tourney was resurrected in 2002 that Arizona enters the NCAAs off a loss and lands a seed of 4 or better. Those were in 2014 (No. 1) and 2005 (No. 3), both seasons that ended in the Elite Eight.

Compare that to the last four Pac-12 tourney title teams, two of which went on to get bounced in the first round:

“We’re a program that competes for championships,” Lloyd said. “Obviously we came here. We’ve got a great fan base. We wanted to perform for them. And we weren’t able to. But as true competitors, we gotta keep our head high and go back and understand that the greatest challenges lie ahead.”

While every case (and team) is different, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest there is no correlation between conference tournament performance and NCAA tourney success.

Defending national champ UConn lost in last year’s Big East semis to Marquette, which won that conference title but then lost as a No. 2 seed to Michigan State in the second round. Kansas won the Big 12 title in 2022 before cutting down the nets a few weeks later in New Orleans, but the Jayhawks were the first national champ that also won a conference tourney since Villanova in 2018 and only the second in the past 10 years.

Former UA sports information director Blair Willis took that research further, noting that since 2000 only 11 of 23 national champs won their conference tourney while just 41 of 92 Final Four participants piggybacked that run off a conference tournament title.

Last year’s NCAA tourney featured two Final Four qualifiers that didn’t win its conference title (UConn, Miami) and two more that reached the Elite Eight without a conference championship (Creighton, Kansas State). Another six Sweet 16 teams entered the NCAAs off a loss, including UCLA.

“There’s going to be an amazing opportunity,” Lloyd said. “And the one thing I know about the character of our program is the guys respond. I’m looking forward to seeing their response.”

Arizona has yet to lose consecutive games under Tommy Lloyd, who going back to his days as an assistant at Gonzaga has coached in 171 straight contests without two straight losses.