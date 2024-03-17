March Madness 2024: How to watch Selection Sunday show for NCAA bracket reveal

Arizona did not manage to take home the final Pac-12 Tournament title, falling in Friday’s semifinals. But their regular-season title and 25 wins are more than enough to secure an at-large bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, which will mark the Wildcats’ third consecutive trip and 38th in school history.

Who the UA will face, what its seed will be and where it will begin its push for the Final Four—which is in Glendale, Ariz.—will all be revealed Sunday afternoon.

BracketMatrix.com projects Arizona to be a No. 2 seed, and most likely in the West Region, with an expected opening weekend in Salt Lake City.

Once the full 68-team tournament field is released, DraftKings Sportsbook will have lines and odds for every game. For now, Arizona is considered +1600 to win the national title, which is tied for the fifth-best odds.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show details:

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Which TV Channel is the Selection Show on?

The Selection Show will be televised on CBS.

How can I watch the Selection Show online?

The stream of the Selection Show can be viewed on CBSSports.com