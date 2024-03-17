2024 March Madness: Opening odds for Arizona vs. Long Beach State first round matchup

Arizona men’s basketball is a year removed from being on the wrong end of a No. 15 seed over No. 2 seed upset. Oddsmakers seem confident it won’t happen again.

The Wildcats, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, have opened as a 20.5-point favorite over No. 15 seed Long Beach State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Arizona has -6500 odds to win straight up.

Arizona and Long Beach State will tip off at 11 a.m. PT on Thursday at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. The game will be televised on TBS.

If the Wildcats were to advance, they would play the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Nevada in the Round of 32.

The spread of Arizona-Long Beach is the third-largest of the Round of 64 games. The spread is also six points higher than a year ago when Arizona was a 14.5 point-favorite against Princeton.

The team that Arizona will face Thursday has beat long odds just to get this far. The 49ers (21-14) won the Big West tournament as the No. 4 seed to earn an auto bid to the Big Dance.

Arizona (25-8) has a 96% chance to win the matchup according to KenPom.com, which projects a 91-71 Wildcats win.

