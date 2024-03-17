NCAA Tournament: Arizona men’s basketball earns No. 2 seed in West Region, opens vs. Long Beach State

The path has been set for Arizona to make its first Final Four since 2001, now it’s up to the Wildcats to navigate that journey.

Arizona (25-8) earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, getting sent to Salt Lake City where it will open play against No. 15 seed Long Beach State (21-14) on Thursday. Long Beach qualified by winning the Big West Conference automatic bid

The UA is 8-0 against the 49ers in Tucson. The last was a 104-67 victory at McKale Center in Nov. 2019.

Win that first one and Arizona (25-8) would face either No. 7 Dayton or No. 10 Nevada on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16, which will be held in Los Angeles. Baylor is the No. 3 seed in the West, while North Carolina got the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Final Four is in Glendale, Ariz., making it possible for the Wildcats to never leave the western half of the country if it can keep winning.

Stacking wins, though, will require Arizona to fix the issues that saw it drop two of three entering the tourney. The Wildcats dropped their regular-season finale at USC, then after avenging that loss in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament fell to eventual champ Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals.

The UA scored 65 and 59 points, respectively, in those losses, its lowest scoring outputs of the season for a team that ranks third nationally at 87.9 points per game.

Arizona is in the West Region for the first time since 2017, when it was the No. 2 seed and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Xavier. That year the Final Four was also in Glendale.

The Wildcats have reached at least the second weekend the last five times they’ve been in the West, making the Elite Eight in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

The Pac-12 ended up earning four teams into the 68-team field thanks to Oregon’s conference tournament run. The Ducks are the No. 11 seed in the Midwest Region and face No. 6 South Carolina, while Washington State is the No. 7 seed in the South and opens against No. 10 Drake and Colorado is the No. 10 seed in the East and has to face Boise State in a First Four game in Dayton.

Tip times and TV info will be released later Sunday.