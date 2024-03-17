NCAA Tournament: Arizona women’s basketball to face Auburn in First Four

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes has been making the case for her team to be included in the NCAA Tournament for weeks now. Her arguments focused on the strength of the Pac-12, her team’s near-.500 record in the league, and the fact that they got better as the year progressed while starting three freshmen.

The committee agreed, putting the Wildcats (17-15, 8-10 Pac-12) into the First Four to play Auburn (20-11, 8-8 SEC) for the right to face sixth-seeded Syracuse.

The Wildcats are going for a No. 11 seed. It’s the lowest seed they’ve had in the past several years, but the bigger point is that they have made the tournament four straight years and would have five straight if the 2020 postseason had not been canceled due to the pandemic.

Arizona will travel to Storrs, Conn. to play on either Mar. 20 or Mar. 21. The winner of the game against Syracuse advances to play either No. 3 Connecticut or No. 14 Jackson State on UConn’s home court.

The other at-large matchup is between teams going for a 12 seed, so thoughts that Arizona would be the last team in were not quite accurate.

Barnes will speak to the media about the postseason later this evening.