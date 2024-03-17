What Tommy Lloyd said about Arizona’s NCAA Tournament seed, facing Long Beach State

In the end, the loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 tourney semifinals didn’t matter: Arizona is headed to Salt Lake City as the No. 2 seed in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as was expected all week.

The Wildcats (25-8) will open against No. 15 seed Long Beach State at 11 a.m. PT Thursday, with TBS airing the contest.

Long Beach (21-14) won the Big West Tournament title on Saturday night after its coach, Dan Monson, learned at the beginning of the week he was not going to return next season after 17 years at the school. He’s also got a connection to Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, having offered Lloyd a graduate assistant position at Gonzaga in the 1990s.

“Muns and I go back a long way, but we’re both professionals, so we’re both going to prepare our teams the best we can this week,” Lloyd said Sunday afternoon at Union Public House where the UA held its Selection Show watch party. “We’re excited. No matter who you play in the NCAA Tournament, it’s gonna be a team, they’re very deserving.”

Here’s what else Lloyd said about Long Beach, his relationship with Munson and Gonzaga and his team heading into his third straight NCAA Tournament:

On how he feels about Arizona despite losing 2 of 3: “I feel good. Hey, at the end of the year you’re gonna play hard games. And you’re gonna win some, you’re gonna lose some. We’ve been fortunate to win some of those games and then you get in the tournament and you lose one. We’re playing the hand we’re dealt, I think we’re well-rested. I know we’re definitely healthier than we were last year. I think we’re ready to be in attack mode. We’re ready to have a good week of preparation and go out and play a good Long Beach State and let it happen.”

On what he’s told players who have been struggling of late: “Hey, it’s tournament time. We trust them. We believe in them. There’s no pressure on them. They don’t need to do anything other than what they’ve done consistently for the most part all season.That’s how games go. That’s how seasons go. You lose games, and usually when he was games, some guys don’t play well. We just got to get them back on track, but it’s nothing that I’m really stressed out or losing sleep about.”

On the inevitable questions this week about the Princeton loss from 2023: “Last year was last year. I mean, we’ve never denied it. We’ve owned it. It’s part of our history, part of our legacy. And when you’re in a program like Arizona, you’re gonna have great successes and you’re also going to have some things that look like monumental failures. It’s just how it goes. We’ve never avoided it all year. We talk about it, we openly acknowledging our program, we’re not embarrassed about it. We’re looking forward to another opportunity this year, and this team’s journey is different than last year’s journey. We’re excited to get out there and play Thursday.”

On the advantage of having extra time between Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments: “It’s a lot. I mean, I think it’s a lot. Listen, I’m being honest with you, I’m so much more well rested right now standing here than I was the last two years. The last two years you’re coming here on adrenaline and fumes and then you just try to rally back your energy. And I know other teams do it, but it’s just not easy for anybody. So to be able to have a full day to recover, yesterday, and then a day to relax today and then kind of figure out where we’ll going, and we’ll build it as a normal week starting tomorrow.”

On his message to his players making their first NCAA appearance: “Enjoy it, and let it rip, and then know that you’re playing in a meaningful event that kind of captivates a nation. And bring your swag, bring your energy and throw haymakers, I mean, that’s how we’re gonna come out.”

On how much focus is on the opponent this week: “I think at the end of the day, always this time of year, the first thing you got to do is you got to do what you do well. It’s gonna be a short prep on a team you haven’t played, they haven’t played you. You got do the things you do well, and focus on that this week, because that’s the number one thing. You’re not going to drastically change what you do.”

On Arizona having a potentially good path to the Final Four in Phoenix: “That’s great for you guys. You guys get to analyze that. I don’t. I’m gonna be honest with you, I didn’t even know the other half of the Pac-12 bracket this week. I knew who we would play next. I keep it that simple. But that’s, that’s a better space for me to be in as a coach for my program.”

On players avoiding outside noise: “We talk to them about it. It’s hard. There’s a lot of outside noise. But if they’re more attracted and captivated by the outside noise, maybe we’re not doing a good enough job internally in our program on bringing things back home. We’re a program that takes a ton of pride and our culture. And we know we’re not perfect, but we work on it on a daily basis, and there’s not a perfect culture in the world. But I know ours is healthy and strong. And so I think our guys will be locked in.”

On having 2 players (Keshad Johnson, Caleb Love) who have made Final Fours: “I guess it’s nice to have guys that have been there, done that. There’s some comfort in that, but at the end of the day, been there done that doesn’t guarantee anything. You got to come out Thursday, it’s a 1-game season. And you got to play well to earn the right to get the second game.”

On what that experience can mean for the rest of the team: “I think it means a lot I think they can send a great message to your team, what it takes in this tournament. What their teams went through. Every tournament run, even if you do make a deep run, it’s not without some struggle and some adversity and how you stay the course to overcome that. I mean, I think it’ll be something that will be a great asset to us.”

On how much work Arizona can actually do this week: “We’ll definitely look at some stuff this week, but nothing crazy. I’m sure a lot of it’s cleaning up things we normally do and just kind of re-centering ourselves on what our values are and our identity. And then you look at your opponent and figure out the best way you need to attack them. That’ll be our focus this week. It won’t be anything anything drastic.”

On if he’s concerned about Love: “He just didn’t play well. I mean, he’s had a great season, he just didn’t play well the last couple of games, we can’t overthink it. We don’t need to make a mountain out of a molehill. He’s a great basketball player. He just needs to get out there and play well on Thursday.”

On fans hoping Arizona got the bad performances out of the way: “Fans justify things a lot of ways. And that’s what’s cool about being a fan is you get an opinion and you get a voice with your friends. But I mean, those things don’t really penetrate us. We would have loved to play better and we would have loved to win the Pac-12 Tournament, but we didn’t, so we got to play the hand were dealt. And the hand we’re dealt now is getting rested and re-energized and heading up to Salt Lake to play Long Beach. We were not overthinking it anything more than that.”

On if this team is better built for a deep NCAA run than 2022/2023: “I really like this team. This team’s capable of winning games in March, and that’s the ultimate goal when you put it together is to be able to win games in March. I feel like we’re capable of that. But me feeling we’re capable doesn’t guarantee anything. Now you got to go out and do it. I definitely feel like we’re healthier this year than maybe we have been the past couple of years, especially last year. I’ve taken that as a positive.”

On how Munson brought him to Gonzaga: “He recruited me a little bit when I played at Walla Wally Community College, but I wasn’t good enough. And he gave me the standard line—he was an assistant, and he said, if you ever want to get into coaching, give me a call. So when I got done playing I gave him a call. He gave me my first chance, but I went over to Europe, in Germany to play one more year. And while I was gone they had that first national run at Gonzaga to the Elite Eight, he took the Minnesota job and I kind of got passed on to Mark Few.”

On Gonzaga recruiting him but not offering him a scholarship: “Back in that time Gonzaga was still recruiting JUCO players, and I had a good year. They came and looked at me, but good for them they found somebody better, so they didn’t have to take me. That’s probably why they did so well, and that’s probably why I’m here right now, because they did so well and I was able to hitch my wagon to Gonzaga as a coach. Things work out.”

On if he credits Munson for getting his career starter: “Let’s not give Muns too much credit. I mean, he probably said that to a lot of people. It was an easy way to let a kid off the hook because he wasn’t going to offer him a scholarship. I’m just joking. He’s a great family friend, and he’s a really good man. And he’s one of the funnest people that I know. I’m proud to be part of that coaching tree and and he’s obviously at the very top of it.”

On Munson leading his team to the NCAA tourney despite having been fired: “Muns is a great leader,and so I think he has an ability to rally his troops, and I’m sure they’re playing spirited basketball right now. It’s not the first time his team has made noise in the postseason or a conference tournament. That’s what good coaches do. And we’re we’re gonna play against a very good coach who’s got a lot of experience and in a program that’s used to winning games.”

On his relationship with Munson: “I never worked with him, but I’ve been with him enough. And obviously there’s enough crossover there. Our families are friends, our wives are friends. Our kids are on group chats together. It’s probably about as close as you could be in this coaching business.”

On if Munson is responsible for Gonzaga’s rise in college basketball: “He’s a big part of it. I mean, I think you gotta go back to Dan Fitzgerald. He was the original, and Dan Fitzgerald ... when he was the head coach there, Dan, (Mark Few) and Billy Grier were his assistants. And then Fitzy retires, Muns takes over. I think his second year they have the run, and then Mark becomes the head coach. He’s at the center of everything, sure. He’s a central figure, if not the central figure in the whole thing.”

On how familiar he is with Munson’s coaching style: “We never coached together, and we’ve been on different paths in different programs for 25 years. I’m sure he’ll run his classic play, crackdown, an old Gonzaga staple from back in the day that I think he still runs. We don’t really run that much. I think there’ll be fun things like that I’ll find out this week. To be honest with you,I haven’t watched his team play that much. You’re pretty focused on your team and your upcoming opponent. So I’m going to actually probably enjoy sitting down and watching his team play the next few days.”

On the prospect of him ending Munson’s tenure at Long Beach: “I got a job, and my job is to lead the Arizona basketball program. And so that’s where 100% of my effort energy is. He has a job. He still has a job, even though he doesn’t maybe going forward there, but he’s gonna coach again somewhere. I’m sure they’re gonna use it as a rallying point for their program to see if they can play one more.”

On the difficulty of the Long Beach job: “He’s also had a lot of success there. Maybe it’s a hard place to win consistently every year, but he’s done an admirable job. 17 years at a place like Long Beach State, that says something about your staying power.”

On agreeing to play Long Beach this year only to have the game canceled: “The only complaint I have about Muns is, we shouldn’t be playing this game. Because he and I had agreed this year to play a guarantee game. We had agreed. I was down in Mexico, I remember exactly where I was at when we agreed. And then I get back, and a couple weeks later, I check in with TJ (Benson) and I’m like hey, did you get that deal done with Muns, that contract. In the meantime, (Long Beach) found someone else.We were supposed to play this year. And without Muns telling me, he cancelled it, took someone else. Had we played we wouldn’t have played, we wouldn’t have matched up against him. So this is Muns’ fault.”

On avoiding Gonzaga in the bottom half of the West Region: “I was literally worried that it was going to be, on the 7-10 line it was going to be them and Boise State, which is Mark Few and Leon Rice. Obviously, we were all together at Gonzaga at the same time. I was just hoping that wouldn’t happen, so thank goodness that didn’t happen.”

On why he doesn’t want to play Gonzaga or other teams coached by people he worked with there: “I don’t think you guys understand how close we are. I mean, we’re a family. And that doesn’t mean we’re not professionals or not on our own paths. But we’re literally a family. And it’s a very unique situation. I mean, our kids are more like cousins than friends. Our wives are best friends, us coaches have been in the battle together. We’re great friends. So, I mean, I think the relationships run that deep. You guys obviously don’t see it publicly, because we’re not doing it publicly It’s all privately.