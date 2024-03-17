NCAA Tournament: What Adia Barnes said about Arizona women’s basketball’s selection

The Arizona Wildcats will play in the First Four of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, making it their fourth appearance in a row. They will face Auburn in Storrs, Conn. for the right to face sixth-seeded Syracuse. The winner of the game against Syracuse will advance to face either No. 3 Connecticut or No. 14 Jackson State.

Barnes spoke to the media after the announcement. She was relieved, excited, and a bit disappointed in the seeding for her team compared to those from easier leagues and combative towards her critics.

Here’s what Barnes had to say.

On her initial feelings about the selection

“I’m so excited. I’m so excited for this team. I’m so excited for Arizona. If you were to ask me if we’d be in such a situation a month ago, I would have said, Oh, a little tough. So I’m just happy that we’ve worked so hard to put ourselves in a situation to be in the NCAA tournament for the fourth year in a row. So very, very happy and blessed.”

On why the NCAA Tournament is a better option than the WBIT even for a young team

“I think that as...you’ve built a program, you want to sustain success. So you want a program where every year you’re in the NCAA tournament...I think there’s so much value to playing in the postseason, whether it’s NIT, whatever, but for us just to have the chance to be three freshmen starting, seven players, and going to the NCAA tournament, I think it’s just an amazing experience for our young players, and they’re the foundation for the future. So I’m excited. I think that we’re good enough to beat a lot of these tournament teams, and we have a very favorable bracket. So I think that it’s a perfect situation for us.”

On whether she was nervous about them getting in

“I was pretty confident that we would get in, and I honestly thought maybe as a 10-seed because I thought just our strength of schedule. When I ran all the analytics for the last eight teams we were talking about, I thought our numbers were significantly better. But there’s a lot that goes into that, so I started getting nervous, like halfway through because I was like okay, we’re halfway. We have two more regions left and I was a little bit nervous because I knew that we were going to be that 10th, 11th seed, and so there was only a couple of opportunities for that. So I got nervous a little bit in the beginning, but I just still was confident...I thought we played ourselves into a good situation this year because of the end of the season.”

On Arizona getting into its fourth straight tournament after the criticism around the program this year

“When there’s so many critics and I’m thinking, when I took over this program, it was a miracle to be in the tournament. And then it’s like we win the NIT, then we go to a national championship. Sometimes I read stuff and people are super critical. I’m like, You guys must not remember 8 or 10 years ago when Arizona was like 300 RPI. So sometimes I get kind of mad about that. And I’m like, okay, when I came here, there’s 300 fans, now there’s 7,000. Like, be quiet. But I kind of take offense to that because there’s very few places in the country or very few programs that you’re gonna be like a Stanford every year. You’re there. That is like one in a million. I mean, there’s the UConns, the Stanfords, and that’s shifting now because basketball changes, more parity. So it says a lot. I’ve been here eight years. It was my first coaching job. We’ve completely transformed the program.”

On how the coaching staff has been preparing for possible matchups

“I broke down 12 teams. Got all the personnel and I broke it up between all the coaches. So, everybody had four teams to watch. I watched the teams I thought we would be most likely to play. Vanderbilt was in there and Texas A&M, so we’ll face one of those teams... So now obviously we’re gonna go meet in the office, and we’re gonna start on the next couple games, and I’ll start on Auburn. But I think it’s exciting. I think this is a good situation for us. I think these games are winnable. I think it’s the postseason, so it’s only one. You’re not asking for a series. You need one game. So I’m excited. I think it’s a great opportunity. I think we couldn’t have asked for a better situation.”

On whether she’s disappointed in being in the First Four

“There is no play-in. There’s 68 teams...When I sit back and look at who we have, what we did...then I really reset myself and I say this is pretty amazing whether it’s team 67, 68, it really doesn’t matter. It’s an opportunity to play in the postseason with this group, to get tremendous experience, and teams that we can beat. So I think that I look at that and I’m more optimistic and more happy about it. So yeah, I don’t think it really matters. I think that we’re playing. I mean, we could have been some other teams that don’t get called and that could have happened.”

On whether she will schedule tough in the future after this experience

“I’ve also learned some other things and this is what I think is always contradictory because everybody always says you want to have this hard strength of schedule. Okay, I just scheduled before we had transfers and stuff. So, I really scheduled too hard for what we had. I did that, but I couldn’t control some of those things. So we played really good teams. So number one going into the Pac-12, strength of schedule. It changed when obviously UCLA and USC played. It shifted UCLA to number one, us to number two strength of schedule. So when I look at all of our comparables, all the teams that were like those last 11, 12, our numbers were significantly better. Like, not even a comparison. So that just tells me that I can schedule way easier because they were playing from 150 to 230 NET rating teams...I can schedule way easier, and we would have won four more games. This even wouldn’t be a question. We’d probably be a nine seed. So it’s like, that’s kind of hard, because now I’m just gonna schedule easier. So that’s kind of the unfortunate part because I thought...whether we’re only 9-11 in the Pac or two games above 500, we had one of the hardest schedules in the country. And so now we played all those teams, so I thought that would hold more value. And when I looked at us and Texas A&M, there was no comparison. I don’t know how they were seeded higher.”