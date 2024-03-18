None of what Arizona men’s basketball has done to this point matters as much as what happens next

Let’s point out the obvious:

No matter the game or when it happens, winning is always more enjoyable than losing.

So through that lens Arizona’s loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament was disappointing. Considering the Cats had already beaten the Ducks twice this season — by healthy margins each time — for some the 67-59 outcome in favor of the lower seed may have come as quite a surprise.

Oh well.

The loss ended Arizona’s Pac-12 Tournament run but not their season. It removed the opportunity to enter the dance on a winning streak, but not the Wildcats’ ability to finish the season on one.

In other words, the season is not over and for most anyone who has followed the Wildcats, the games that really matter have yet to be played.

This is not to say Arizona will be cutting down some nets in Glendale or anything of the sort. There are better teams around the country — five, according to KenPom and three if you look at NET Rankings — and chances are at least one of them will be in the way of of the program’s second national championship.

Perhaps even more important, of Arizona’s eight losses (the most in coach Tommy Lloyd’s three year,s and the team’s highest total entering the madness since 2016, when it lost in the first round) two have come in the last three games and three in the last eight.

You cannot claim the ‘Cats are playing great basketball, that their recent defeats were of a fluky nature or that they just happened to run into some excellent opponents. No, Arizona getting steamrolled by USC and Oregon while dropping a close contest to Washington State at home leads to fair questions about if they have what it takes to win six straight games or, at least, four.

Nevertheless, Arizona will have every opportunity to do just that, beginning Thursday against a plucky Long Beach State squad as the No. 2 seed in the West region.

Could be worse, right? Yes, but it wasn’t because despite what many may believe this very moment, the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the country.

It’s true.

Initial thoughts on Arizona’s corner of the bracket are that it is a pretty favorable draw. That may be so, but of course this is the same program that fell to a No. 15 seed one year ago so who are any of us to look past an opponent.

With that said, of course, there does not appear to be a team that Arizona, on a good day, couldn’t beat en route to the Final Four. And as we’ve seen this season, on a good day Arizona can play with — and possibly beat — anyone in the country.

That a good day avoided the Cats in Las Vegas, or for a night in Los Angeles a week before, does not lower the team’s ceiling.

This is still the roster that was No. 1 in the country for a time, won the final season of the Pac-12 and knocked off the likes of Duke, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Alabama. It swept NCAA Tournament foe Colorado by embarrassing margins and prior to the Pac-12 Tournament handed Oregon a pair of comfortable losses, too.

Conversely it is also the roster that was swept by Washington State and lost games to sub-.500 teams Stanford and Oregon State and USC.

So yes, Arizona has shown ability to both beat and lose to anyone.

Same as countless other top teams around the country, many of whom put forth sub-par performances in their respective conference tournaments.

Houston? Big loss. Purdue? Loss. North Carolina? Loss. Tennessee? Loss. Kentucky? Loss. Alabama? Loss. Creighton? Loss. Duke? Loss.

That’s but a taste of the struggles some of the country’s best teams faced over the last week, and yet they are still considered to be among the country’s best and contenders to cut down some nets.

Even if their respective fan bases have also already given up on their teams.

The @AZDesertSwarm handle had a bit of fun with this concept, making the point over and over and over and over again. At its root, the issue is likely more about the fact that college athletes can struggle with consistency and motivation, the latter of which can surely be impacted by having bigger games on the schedule than the one they are currently playing.

With that in mind, Arizona’s loss to the Ducks is now a thing of the past. So too are the defeats at the hands of the Trojans, Cougars, Beavers, Cardinal, Florida Atlantic Owls and Purdue Boilermakers.

The team’s goals are still in front of them, and it appears they have a golden opportunity to achieve them. Which they will, as long as wins start piling up.