NCAA Tournament: What to know about Long Beach State, Arizona’s first-round opponent

Long Beach State is in the middle of a March Madness Cinderella story unlike any college basketball has seen in modern memory.

One week ago, LBSU announced its head coach Dan Monson would be dismissed at the conclusion of the season. The Beach had finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak, and school administration decided it was time to move on from Monson, who has coached there for 17 years.

What happened next is now well-documented. The Beach went on to win the Big West Tournament, clinching the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011-12. Monson will continue to coach the program in the Big Dance.

LBSU (21-14) finished middle-of-the-pack in the Big West, going 10-10 in league play. The Beach pulled off a pair of major upsets in non-con play, taking down USC and Michigan both on the road.

The No. 15 seed Beach are massive underdogs to No. 2 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament opening round on Thursday, but they’ve already shown they can defy the odds. Here are some things to know about Arizona’s first round opponent.

The offense runs through Marcus Tsohonis

LBSU senior guard Marcus Tsohonis should sound familiar to Arizona fans.

The Portland, Oregon native began his career at Washington, playing two seasons for the Huskies (2019-21). Tsohonis scored double figures in his last two games against Arizona in a Huskies uniform, including 13 in a near-upset on the Wildcats’ Senior Day in 2021.

After a year at VCU, Tsohonis transferred to LBSU in 2022. He has been the Beach’s do-it-all guard this season, averaging 17.8 points, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

Tsohonis takes 34.4% of LBSU’s shot attempts, which is 10th-most in the country (minimum 40% of minutes to play). He averages 15.2 attempts per game and is shooting 40.5%, including 30.5% from deep.

Tsohonis has scored double figures in all but one game this year. His two highest scoring games came in LBSU’s upsets over Michigan (35 points) and USC (28 points).

Though Tsohonis makes up an outsized amount of LBSU’s offense, the Beach have four other scorers who average double figures. Guard Jadon Jones (12.2 ppg) is LBSU’s top 3-point shooter. Big men Lassina Traore and Aboucar Traore (no relation) average 12 points, while wing AJ George averages 10.5 points.

Lassina Traore is also 11th in the nation in rebounds per game (10.4).

LBSU likes to push the ball and score inside

A year ago Arizona was stymied by a Princeton team that played a deliberate pace. The Wildcats’ opponent Thursday plays more into Arizona’s preferred style.

LBSU is one of the fastest-tempo teams in the country according to KenPom.com, with an average possession length that ranks 13th nationally. LBSU scores 78 points per game and allows around the same.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Arizona and LBSU both like to play it push the ball and prioritize high offensive efficiency. LBSU’s Monson and Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd both originate from Gonzaga, where Monson coached from 1988-99.

One of the hallmarks of Monson’s offense is finding high percentage looks from 2-point range. The Beach rank in the top-20 nationally in 2-pointers taken. They rank near the very bottom of the country in 3-point attempts.

Expect LBSU to use a lot of penetration and interior passing.

Monson and Lloyd are longtime friends

When Tommy Lloyd was a junior college basketball player in Washington state, he aspired to play at Gonzaga. Monson had different ideas. Monson, then a Gonzaga assistant, told Lloyd he wasn’t good enough to play for the Bulldogs but to give him a call when he wanted to get into coaching.

By the time Lloyd took Monson up on the offer, Monson was off to coach at Minnesota. Lloyd nevertheless joined the Gonzaga staff, working instead under Mark Few.

“They came and looked at me (as a player), but good for them they found somebody better, so they didn’t have to take me,” Lloyd said Sunday. “That’s probably why they did so well, and that’s probably why I’m here right now, because they did so well and I was able to hitch my wagon to Gonzaga as a coach. Things work out.”

While Monson and Lloyd never worked together, the two are good fiends. The coaches’ wives are friends and their children are in a group chat together.

“It’s probably about as close as you could be in this coaching business,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd and Monson had a gentleman’s agreement to play each other this season but Monson later backed out of the matchup, Lloyd said.

Lloyd hasn’t watched much of LBSU this season heading into Selection Sunday. He said he expects LBSU to run an old set from Monson’s Gonzaga days called the “crackdown,”

“We don’t really run that (play) much,” Lloyd said. “I think there’ll be fun things like that I’ll find out this week.”