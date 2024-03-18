SB Nation Reacts: How many games will Arizona men’s basketball win in NCAA Tournament?

Arizona has earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region for the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will open play Thursday in Salt Lake City against No. 15 seed Long Beach State.

It is the third year in a row for the Wildcats (25-8) to make the tourney, though last year’s run was short-lived after a first-round upset at the hands of Princeton. But being in the West Region might be a different story, as Arizona has made it to at least the Sweet 16 in five consecutive NCAA tourneys when coming out of the West.

How many games do you think the UA will win in the Big Dance? Take our survey, and we’ll have the results up Wednesday.

