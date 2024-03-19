NCAA Tournament: March Madness vets Keshad Johnson, Caleb Love give Arizona ‘great asset’ previous UA tourney teams lacked

For the vast majority of Arizona fans, watching the NCAA Tournament last year ended with the Wildcats getting bounced by Princeton in the first round. Same goes for in 2022 when, despite being a No. 1 seed, the UA was knocked off by Houston in the Sweet 16.

But for those who still checked in to see how things played out, they got to see some tremendous runs to the national title game by some teams that were not expected to be there. And, without realizing it, performances by some future Wildcats.

Keshad Johnson scored 14 points for San Diego State in last season’s NCAA title game against UConn. The year before Caleb Love led eighth-seeded North Carolina to the final after putting up a trio of 20-point games along the way.

Those experiences could prove invaluable for Arizona as it embarks on the annual quest to make it back to the Final Four, somewhere it hasn’t been since 2001.

“I think they can send a great message to your team, what it takes in this tournament,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “What their teams went through. Every tournament run, even if you do make a deep run, it’s not without some struggle and some adversity and how you stay the course to overcome that. I think it’ll be something that will be a great asset to us.”

Johnson, a 6-foot-7 senior who is averaging career highs in points (11.6) and rebounds (5.7) this season, averaged 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in six NCAA tourney games in 2024. That included some nail-biters, like 1-point wins over Creighton in the Elite Eight and FAU (on a buzzer beater) in the national semifinals, but the Aztecs almost didn’t make it out of the first round.

No. 12 seed Charleston led by seven in the first half and it was tied with less than three minutes to go before SDSU pulled out a 63-57 win.

“Throughout the journey there wasn’t ever a time when we feel down like, this might not be our game, because you don’t got no time to think like that,”Johnson said. “We were just fighting each and every possession.”

Love didn’t make the NCAA tourney last season, his third at UNC, but the year before he was a huge part of the Tar Heels’ run. A sophomore at the time, the 6-4 guard averaged 18.8 points including games of 26 against Marquette in the first round, 30 against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and 28 against arch rival Duke in the semis.

That win over the Blue Devils—four weeks after spoiling the final home game for Mike Krzyzewski—ended the Hall of Fame coach’s career.

But Love also had some stinkers. He was 5 of 24 from the field in the title game loss to Kansas, and in a second-round win over No. 1 seed (and defending champ) Baylor he fouled out and managed just five points on 1-of-6 shooting. After that the Tar Heels blew a 25-point lead before winning in OT.

“Going through that experience showed what March really was all about,” said Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year. “It shows what type of team you are when you have those tight moments. It was a big moment for me but I’m ready to make more memories with my team.”

Love comes into this tourney on his coldest streak with the Wildcats. He had 6 points on 2-of-11 shooting in the Pac-12 semifinal loss to Oregon and in three games since the UA clinched the regular-season conference title has averaged 6.3 points and shot 23.5 percent, a far cry from his season averages of 18.1 and 42.1.

“I wasn’t really a rhythm,” he said. “It happens, you go through those stretches, but I’ve been playing long enough and I’ve been through a lot of experiences, ups and downs. I think I just want to put that behind me, hit that reset button and I’m ready to go.”

Love said he and assistant Rem Bakamus have been watching clips of his best games recently in order to remind Love of how he looked when he was on. Despite the cold spell, he said his confidence remains extremely high.

Same goes for Lloyd.

“He’s had a great season, he just didn’t play well the last couple of games, we can’t overthink it,” he said. “We don’t need to make a mountain out of a molehill. He’s a great basketball player. He just needs to get out there and play well on Thursday.”

Johnson will be playing in his ninth NCAA tourney game when the UA opens in Salt Lake City against No. 15 Long Beach State, while Love will be making his seventh appearance. All told the Wildcats’ roster has 28 games of March Madness experience, including three each by Jaden Bradley (Alabama) and Oumar Ballo (Gonzaga) at other schools.

That’s a far cry from the 2021-22 team that were complete NCAA newbies other than Ballo’s garbage time in three games the year before.

“I guess it’s nice to have guys that have been there, done that,” Lloyd said. “There’s some comfort in that, but at the end of the day, been there done that doesn’t guarantee anything. You got to come out Thursday, it’s a 1-game season. And you got to play well to earn the right to get the second game.”

If Johnson and Love can replicate their respective tourney runs they’d join Bob Bender as the only player in NCAA history to appear in Final Fours with two teams. Bender played for Indiana on its unbeaten national championship team in 1976 and two years later was with Duke when it lost in the 1978 final.