NCAA Tournament: What to know about Auburn, Arizona women’s basketball’s First Four opponent

For the first time in five years Auburn women’s basketball earned a ticket into the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’s head coach Johnnie Harris took the job after Auburn had a 5-19 season in 2020-21. Three seasons later, the Tigers went 20-11 in the regular season and 8-8 in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn’s biggest win of the season came earlier in the season against LSU, 67-62, who was ranked No. 7 at the time.

The Tigers finished the season with a NET of 45 and earned a No. 11 seed to face No. 11 Arizona in the First Four in Storrs, Conn. on Thursday, March 21 at 4 p.m.

UA is coming in as slight favorites but Auburn has shown that they can compete with the best teams in the nation. Here are some things to know about Arizona’s First Four opponent.

Led by veteran guard play

The Tigers are led by its two graduate student guards, Honesty Scott-Grayson and JaMya Mingo-Young.

Scott-Grayson is the only double-digit scorer on the team averaging 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per-game. She is shooting a career-high field goal percentage (41%) and she is shooting 31% from beyond the arc.

Her counterpart Mingo-Young ranked seventh in the SEC in assists (4.0) and averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Tigers force turnovers

Defense has been a key for Auburn’s success this season, the Tigers force 20.5 turnovers per game which ranks 15th in the nation.

The Tigers average 10.4 steals per game, which ranked second in the SEC. Three Tiger’s are tied for steals per game at 1.6 per game; Mar’shaun Bostic, Taylen Collins and Mingo-Young.

Auburn holds its opponents to 37.7% from the field, ranking fourth in the SEC and 27.9% from three, ranking second in the SEC.

Matchups with the Pac-12

Auburn played two home games against the Pac-12 this year where they split with California and Washington State.

Early in the season on Nov. 17, Cal handed Auburn its first defeat of the season 67-53 but bounced back against the only other Pac-12 competition they faced this year.

Washington State lost at Auburn behind an all-around performance from Mingo-Young who flirted with a triple-double, 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Lots of starters

Only senior forward Collins has started all 31 of Auburn’s games this season. Scott-Grayson has started 29. Nine other Tigers have made at least one start.

Notes about previous matchup

Last time UA and Auburn matched up was a neutral site game played in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Dec. 19, 2000. UA lost to Auburn 69-66.