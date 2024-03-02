Three Arizona women’s basketball seniors celebrate their different paths on Saturday

One is a stalwart, becoming the third player in as many years to spend five years as an Arizona Wildcat. One is a fiery post player who proved that you can rebound at Arizona. The third is the communicator who took a winding path to land in a good place for what could be her final season of college basketball.

Helena Pueyo, the lanky Spanish guard who was brought to Arizona to be a shooter proved that everything else can be just as important as shooting, if not more so. Her importance as a leader by example was evident after the Wildcats’ heartbreaking double-overtime loss to USC on Thursday when freshman guard Skylar Jones talked about how everything she’s doing now, all the hard stuff, is so she can be like Pueyo someday.

Esmery Martinez landed at Arizona after a coaching change at West Virginia. She first committed to LSU where she would have played on last year’s national championship team. Things changed in Baton Rouge, and she ended up being a huge boost to Arizona.

Isis Beh made stops across the country and at several different levels of college basketball before finally following former West Virginia assistant coach Bett Shelby to Tucson. The result has been the best statistical year of her career.

Growing up as one of 10 kids requires the ability to be flexible and get along with others. It shows in Beh’s willingness to do whatever Arizona head coach Adia Barnes asks.

As the third-oldest in a family that ranges from elementary-school aged to almost 27 years old, Beh and her siblings are tight.

“My parents aren’t together, so I feel like we kind of just took care of each other when my dad was at work,” Beh said.

Perhaps that’s why Barnes says she is a great connector and one of the best recruiters on the team. It also helps her fit into new situations quickly, which has been critical for the oft-traveled native of Murray, Utah.

Beh started at UNLV before returning to be closer to home at a junior college in Salt Lake City. A broken leg kept her from playing at the juco. It also set her on a path that would eventually land her in Tucson.

At the Wildcats’ local media day before the season, Beh was asked why Arizona was the place for her when she transferred from West Virginia. She didn’t hesitate.

“Coach Bett (Shelby) on staff,” Beh said. “She helped me get out of a tough situation at my juco and she was great to me at West Virginia, so I knew I could trust her.”

Other ties from West Virginia attracted Beh, as well. Although they didn’t get on the court together while they were with the Mountaineers, Beh’s first year in Morgantown was the final year Esmery Martinez spent there. Beh was excited about joining her former teammate out West.

Her experiences in a large family and as a multi-transfer have helped both Beh and the team in a season where they never knew what might happen. As injuries and other absences piled up, no one knew what was going to happen with the roster from day to day.

“Every day we walk into practice, we don’t know who’s gonna practice,” Beh said. “Every game, we don’t know who’s gonna play. So it’s just been like, you got to stay ready. Your role might change every night, but you just got to be prepared for it.”

Beh has shown that she can rise to the occasion when her role changes. For most of her college career, she’s been asked to be a defender. The scoring prowess she showed in high school was put away. She did what her coaches, including Barnes, said the team needed from her.

It has impressed former coaches, too. Mike Carey, who coached Beh in her first year at West Virginia, contacted Barnes and told her how impressed he was with Beh and her coaches for the offensive development she is showing.

When Beh arrived, she found two women who had already experienced a lot at Arizona. She was already close to one of them.

Martinez came from the Dominican Republic and attended high school in Tennessee. As ESPN’s No. 49 recruit, she landed at West Virginia in 2019. She had three great years there before she moved on.

At Arizona, she became the kind of rebounder the Wildcats hadn’t seen in years. Barnes even relaxed her feelings about the balance between offensive rebounding and getting back on transition defense.

But Pueyo is the one who ties the past to the future. She is the last player on the team who made the run to the national title game in 2021. She has done what the team needed when it was needed rather than what would get her the most attention. She has resisted fans’ insistence that she be more selfish and their projections that she must be unhappy because she’s never been the offensive focus.

Last season, Pueyo started just two games but she played starter minutes. With a group of fifth-year players trying to go pro around her, Pueyo was content to help them try to reach their goals rather than showcase her scoring ability. It helped the team for her to defend and pass, so that’s what she would do.

“I like to pass the ball,” she would always say.

As her fifth year winds to a close and her team fights for a tournament berth, she’s willing to take those shots now. Someone needs to, after all.

Since the beginning of February, Pueyo has scored at least eight points in every game. She has scored double-digits in all but two games. Beginning with the Arizona State game on Feb. 4, she has averaged 13.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 3.1 steals in an astronomical 41 minutes per game as Arizona played five overtime periods.

Her two turnovers per game in that period have her sitting at 1.9 assists per turnover despite the physical and mental effort she puts in on both ends of the court. She is not only one of the team’s leading scorers of late, but she also takes the toughest defensive assignment on the perimeter game in and game out.

That’s not all she has accomplished, though. Pueyo completed her undergraduate degree. In May, she will graduate with a master’s in public health. She’s also gone from the girl from Mallorca who spoke no English to someone who represented the school at media day. Reflecting on it is difficult.

“A lot of memories, of course,” Pueyo said. “I mean, five years is a lot. But it’s been really, really special every year. I learned so many things from Coach Adia and Salvo (Coppa) on the coaching staff. So I think I just improved not just as a player but also as a person. So I mean, it’s just really special. I’m going to be sad. I don’t want to think about it yet.”

It was also difficult for Pueyo to think about going through senior day without her family. She didn’t think they would be able to attend, but former teammate Sam Thomas was going to walk with her. Now, Thomas will have company.

Arizona flew in Pueyo’s mother and brother from Spain using a special fund set aside for that kind of aid. She was surprised by them on Friday morning when Barnes asked her to go pick up a recruit at the Tucson Airport and it turned out to be her own family.

The program was also working to get family members in town for Martinez, but the necessary paperwork has been difficult to come by.

As for Beh, there will be no shortage of loved ones in attendance. All nine of her siblings and her father will be there. It will be the first time all of them have watched her play in a game since she was in high school.

It may not be the last time. Beh has another year of eligibility due to a combination of a medical redshirt and her COVID-19 year. It would be her sixth year in college, though, and she’s not sure she wants to do that.

Barnes has engaged the services of Beh’s father Issachar Beh, sending him texts about why Isis should return. He forwards that information along to his daughter.

It may be difficult for Beh to leave the fan base. Along with her relationships with coaches and teammates, the love the Arizona fans have for the women’s team will be one of her fondest takeaways if this is her final year. She wouldn’t have experienced it if things hadn’t gotten off track in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Morgantown.

“I’m someone who thinks everything happens for a reason,” Beh said. “And so I feel like everything I’ve been through was so that I can be here with this team, and so I think it was all worth it.”

For Martinez and Pueyo, there is no decision to be made. They have to move on now. It’s not without some regrets that it’s all coming to an end and an appreciation for what they found in Tucson.

“To be honest, I really had a good experience here,” Martinez said. “The people really support me, and I love it from them. The coaches really made me feel comfortable here. And looking back, I’m just glad to be here right now. I’m happy.”

As their team got smaller this year, the group they were left closed ranks, each day stressing how much those in the existing group meant to them, how much respect and love they had for each other. That relationship extended to their coaches and the thousands of fans that pack McKale Center for every home game.

“I feel like Adia is a special kind of coach to play for,” Beh said. “You could be honest with her about everything. You could talk to her about your real life. Like me and Skylar, we go eat there all the time at her house, just hanging out with her kids. And so I feel like it’s been really a great experience to have a coach that you can trust and that you can kind of just hang out with outside of basketball.”

Tucson will come together at least once more to watch them play for each other and their coaches in McKale.

“I love the community,” Martinez said. “I love the people here and I love the way how they treat us. I love everything.”