Arizona men’s basketball vs. Oregon game thread

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play their final home game of the Pac-12 era against the Oregon Ducks. The UA won 87-78 in Eugene last month and is looking for its first season sweep of the Ducks since 2015.

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2023

Saturday, March 2, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 14-point favorite and the over/under is 158.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 90 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and former UA walk-on Josh Pastner (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

