Kylan Boswell’s monster 1st half fuels Arizona men’s basketball to blowout win over Oregon in final Pac-12 home game

It was Senior Day at McKale Center, but the youngest guy on the roster stole the show to start Arizona’s Pac-12 home finale.

Kylan Boswell had a career-high 19 points, all in first half, setting the tone for a 103-83 win over Oregon on Saturday afternoon at McKale Center.

Seniors Pelle Larsson and Caleb Love had 22 points each, with Larsson falling one shy of 1,000 for his UA career, while senior Keshad Johnson had 21 to reach the 1,000-point mark, and senior Oumar Ballo added 11 points and 12 rebounds for his ninth consecutive double-double. The school record is 10, by carer rebound leader Al Fleming in 1974-75.

Sixth-ranked Arizona (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) shot a season-high 60.9 percent and made 14 of 25 3-pointers, its most since last February. Boswell, an 18-year-old sophomore, had five of those in seven attempts, doing so in 14 minutes off the bench in the first half after walk-on Grant Weitman joined the other four seniors in the starting lineup.

Boswell was 7 of 9 overall and 5 of 6 from 3, improving his numbers in March in seven games to 24 of 32 (75 percent) overall and 16 of 24 (66.7 percent) from deep.

Oregon (19-10, 11-7) shot 66.7 percent in the second half and 52.2 percent overall, with Jermaine Cousinard dropping 33 of his career-best 39 after halftime. But the Ducks turned it over 12 times, leading to 19 Arizona points as the Wildcats scored 31 points out of the fast break.

It was Arizona’s seventh 100-point game of the season and 15th time scoring at least 90, one off the school record.

The UA finished its home slate 15-1, and in its 46-year membership in the Pac-10/12 improved to 334-87 at McKale Center in league play. That includes a 34-11 mark against the Ducks, whom the Wildcats swept for the first time since 2015.

Arizona led 51-30 at the half after shooting 64.5 percent from the field and making 8 of 11 3s. The Wildcats maintained a lead of 20 or so until Oregon made seven straight shots to get within 68-51 with 13:31 to go. The Ducks made 14 of their first 18 shots in the second half.

Much of that coincided with Ballo picking up his third foul less than five minutes into the second half, sending him to the bench. Motiejus Krivas struggled to defend inside, with Oregon’s N’Faly Dante scoring three baskets in 82 seconds, prompting Tommy Lloyd to put Johnson at the 5.

He responded with seven straight points to reach 1,000 for his career, getting Arizona’s lead back to 22, only to see Oregon run off seven in a row and cut the deficit to 73-58 with 10:28 left.

But as hot as the Ducks were from the field, Arizona wasn’t that far behind, particularly during a stretch when it made seven shots in a row including the daily Love monster dunk in transition to make it 94-67 with 5:59 remaining.

Weitman logged two steals in his 4-plus minutes at the outset, including one on the first defensive possession that led to Johnson getting fouled and going to the line. When he exited at the first media timeout the game was tied at 7, an improvement off last season when the UA trailed ASU 8-7 (in a game it ultimately lost by one) when senior walk-ons Matthew Lang and Jordan Mains played the first three minutes.

Boswell came in for Weitman and was instant offense, much like he was down the stretch last season as a reserve. He had 10 points in the first 5-plus minutes, including a pull-up 3 in transition that forced Oregon to call timeout down 27-12, and hit two more threes to make it 39-16 with 6:54 left before the half.

With the lead over 20 already the highlight reel plays began, starting with Love finding Johnson in transition for a lob:

The first-half scoring was capped by Boswell’s fifth 3, giving him a career high.

Arizona wraps up the regular season in Los Angeles, visiting UCLA on Thursday and USC on Saturday. The Wildcats last won at Pauley Pavilion in 2017.