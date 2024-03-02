What Tommy Lloyd, Arizona’s seniors said after beating Oregon in final Pac-12 game at McKale Center

Arizona played its final Pac-12 game at McKale Center like it did most over the past 40-plus years: in front of a sold out crowd and with more points than the opponents.

The Wildcats’ 103-83 win over Oregon on Saturday afternoon was their 334th in 421 home games against Pac-10/12 competition since joining that conference in 1978. It was also the UA’s ninth in the last 10 heading into the final week of the regular season.

“I do like the way we’re trending,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I mean, other than the Washington State game, where obviously we got beat by a good team.”

Our game recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd and Arizona’s five seniors—Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson, Pelle Larsson and walk-on Grant Weitman—had to say about the victory:

Lloyd on the seniors keeping their emotions in check during the game: “

“Honestly, we talked about not being emotional. We talked about just coming out and just kind of stating locked in and doing our jobs. There’s time to get sentimental, and that’s after. We wanted obviously to win today, we want to win the Pac-12 championship. That’s important. But by no means are we reflecting or anything like that at this point. I mean, we have a long way to go. We feel like we just started, that’s going to be our approach.”

On if he plans to start walk-ons every year on Senior Day: “I’m not going to commit to anything. Year to year. But I love doing that, because I know the true value that those walk-ons and managers have to the program. You could tell a lot about a program by the way they treat their managers and their walk-ons, and our guys are treated like anybody else. Anytime I could do that for a Grant Weitman I’m going to do it. And you know what, it works out. He got a steal first play, didn’t he?”

On Kylan Boswell scoring 19 points off the bench in the 1st half: “That was awesome. And if I had a crystal ball and I knew that would happen every time I would start Grant Weitman and bring Kylan off the bench, but I don’t.”

On if that looked like how Boswell played in March last year as a reserve: “I just saw the ball coming out of his hand really good today with some of those early shots, and usually when he does he cant get on a little bit of a heater for a few minutes, and that’s what he did.”

On Arizona’s shot selection: “We call them ‘my shots,’ and our program is built on our shots, so we just gotta lock into our shots. The definition can vary guy to guy what an ‘our shot’ is. I thought we just got settled in early in the game and just make sure the ball is finding the open guy and have your hands and feet ready locked and loaded. Or attack the paint, finish layups, play with your feet on the ground, look at cutters and just things we practice every single day.”

On scoring in bunches: “We’re a team had to go on runs. But the only way you go on runs is you got to stop people. I don’t have the stats in front of me, and I am not a slave to them by any stretch, but I think that the teams that have been on more 10-0 runs than anybody in the country are Houston and Arizona. Obviously Houston, we know they play great defense and and they’re actually really good offensively, too. We take pride in being able to go on runs, but you have to get stops. Our second half defense left something to be desired. That’ll give us something to focus on Monday.”

On knowing who to get the ball to: “I don’t have a find the hot hand mantra. Our deal is find the open man, and if the open man is hot. And he’s doing what we call his Plan A, shot preparation, I mean, let it rip. That’s our mentality.”

On Oregon: “Oregon didn’t struggle at all offensively in the second half, our defense really struggled. Oregon is a really talented. I mean, obviously, you saw in the second half. They went inside over and over again and then they got hot. The (Jackson) Shelstad kid, the little guard, hit a bunch of shots. (N’Faly) Dante went 1-on-1 and hit his shots, and then (Jermaine) Cousinard, man, he looked like that guy that plays for the Timberwolves or whatever his name is for a little bit there, just a strong guard that was having his way with us.”

On the chemistry between Johnson and Love: “I think the more those guys play together, the better they get. I know they’re good friends. That was a nice pass out in transition that Caleb threw Keshad, but that’s something we work on all the time. If you go back and watch the play, I mean, Keshad is running, he’s even with his defender, Caleb’s pushing the ball, Caleb sees the back of Keshad’s defender’s head, you throw the guy open. It’s fun basketball to play. That was a great look, and I thought Keshad’s effort running the floor really made a difference today. I think if you look at a lot of those transition baskets in the first half, Keshad might not have been the recipient of the past, whatever, but he was running and dragging defenders with them that created openings.”

Ballo on when he came out of the game for the last time: “I thought, if this is going to play in front of this crowd. I was like, oh man, I’m gonna miss this.”

Johnson on his 3-point shooting: “I put in a lot of work, put in a lot of work throughout the summer. But most importantly, I always knew I had it in me, it was just the confidence. The confidence that my teammates and my coaches give me here is second to none. That’s what really helped the ball go in, along with the work that I put in.”

On getting to 1,000 career points on Senior Day: “It’s just perfect timing, and God’s timing at that.”

On Boswell’s big 1st half: “The youngest on the team, but man his ceiling is crazy high. He’s a young vet. I don’t know what was in his head, but I was just loving it on our senior night.”

On Arizona having 3 players with 20-plus and another with 19: “Everybody can have a good game. This team, we’re the most dangerous in the country, and I can stand on that.”

On if the mindset changes now that it’s March: “The mindset don’t shift. We’ve been building up to this moment. We already got the tools, we got the answers. If we don’t got the answers we know the coaches are going to do their research and scout to get us ready for the next game.”

Larsson on if he knew he was close to 1,000 points at Arizona: “A little bird whispered in my ear when I was getting close. I will still get it and it was still an amazing night, so it didn’t matter.”

On his emotions during a postgame speech to the crowd: “I’ve just had the time of my life here at the University of Arizona. And with these people, so I just wanted to do something special for them and for the people that support us.”

Love on the cheers he gets after his dunks: “It means everything. It’s what you play the game for. Those fans, they give their everything. The energy and what they bring to the table, it helps us and lifts us up. Anytime we can show out and give them what they want to see, it’s special.”

Weitman on his approach to starting for the first time: “Don’t do anything too special, just play within the system. It was an honor to get to start.”

On getting a steal on the opening defensive possession: “I knew to go for it. It felt amazing to get that on the first play.”