NCAA Tournament: Long Beach State expert previews Arizona men’s basketball game, makes prediction

Arizona is back in the NCAA Tournament, sitting as the No. 2 seed in the West Region. It’s the same seed, but different region, as the Wildcats had a year ago when they were shocked by Princeton in Sacramento.

Could another upset be possible?

No. 15 seed Long Beach State (21-14) is a surprise entrant in the tourney, winning three games in three days to take the Big West Conference title in the same week its school decided that coach Dan Monson wouldn’t be returning for next season.

To better understand the team known simply as ‘The Beach,’ we reached out to Nick Lorensen of SB Nation’s Mid-Major Madness for some insight, as well as a score prediction. Below are his brazen answers to our timid questions:

AZ Desert Swarm: Long Beach State had one of the most noteworthy runs of Championship Week, going from 5th place in the Big West in the regular season to its first NCAA bid since 2012, and doing so after its coach was told he wasn’t coming back. How did this happen?

Nick Lorensen: “I really think they were just playing for their coach. Dan Monson is a winner and seems like an amazing guy, having stops at Gonzaga and Minnesota as a head coach before LBSU. They’ve shown signs this season of being a good team as well, winning games on the road at DePaul, Michigan, and USC. But, you get hit with some gut-wrenching news like that before the biggest week of your season, I think you just play with your foot on the pedal like its one of those buy games. They did that and some more, knocking off some teams in the conference tournament that could’ve been scary 12 or 13 seeds.”

The Beach is of the higher-scoring teams in the field, averaging 77.7 points per game despite not shooting particularly well. What (or who) is the key to their offense?

“Tempo! They push it, the 29th-fastest pace in the country. With that, they have a lot of experience so they know how to limit mistakes.”

Arizona has shown a propensity to struggle with zone defenses of late, but that’s not exactly something a team can install in just a few days. How do you expect Long Beach to try and keep the Wildcats’ potent attack in check, and who are the key players tasked with doing this?

“Rim protection, which is obviously hard with this Arizona team. The Beach rank 34th in the country in block percentage, also getting their shots blocked the fifth-fewest in the country. Which comes down to 7-footer Lassina Traore.”

For a mid-major to pull off an upset like this it usually needs a guy to go off. Who is that guy on The Beach?

“Marcus Tsohonis, someone that Arizona fans should remember from his days at Washington. LBSU has a ton of confidence in him, as he takes the 10th-highest percentage of shots in the country. He was the main reason they beat both USC and Michigan, dropping 35 against the Wolverines with 150 offensive rating and 28 points against USC. In 2021, he scored 13 points at McKale.”

This will likely be Dan Monson’s final game at Long Beach after 17 seasons, and ironically that run could end at the hands of a coach whom he have gave their first opportunity. Why do you think the school made the change, and what kind of a coach do you expect them to hire?

“They made the change because they hired a new athletic director who wants to get his buddy from his San Diego State days a head coaching job. Might have changed now because of scrutiny from the public but don’t be shocked if Chris Acker is named the new head coach of The Beach next week.”

Prediction time. Does Long Beach State win its first NCAA Tournament game since 1973, handing Arizona another loss to a No. 15 seed, or do the Wildcats return to the form of a team that’s been in the AP Top 10 almost the whole season? Give us a score prediction.

“I was wrong on my prediction last year in the tournament with you, so for your sake I hope I’m not a jinx. I think Arizona wins, say, 92-86. I think LBSU battles for its head coach. Wouldn’t be shocked though if they pull off the upset or Arizona wins by 30.”