5-star 2025 wing Joson Sanon commits to Arizona, intends to reclassify to 2024

By Brian J. Pedersen
On the eve of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Arizona’s prospects for getting back in 2025 just got a little better.

The UA has landed a commitment from 5-star wing Joson Sanon, a member of the Class of 2025 who intends to reclassify for 2024 in order to play for the Wildcats next season.

The 6-foot-5 Sanon is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2025 class, as well as the second-best small forward. He plays for Vermont Academy.

Sanon, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, picked Arizona over Kentucky, UConn, Alabama and Indiana, among others.

He is the fourth member of the Wildcats’ 2024 class, joining 5-star wing Carter Bryant, 4-star guard Jamari Phillips and 4-star center Emmanuel Stephen, each of whom signed in November. Without Sanon the class is ranked 11th nationally by 247Sports but could jump into the Top 5 with his addition.

