5-star 2025 wing Joson Sanon commits to Arizona, intends to reclassify to 2024

On the eve of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Arizona’s prospects for getting back in 2025 just got a little better.

The UA has landed a commitment from 5-star wing Joson Sanon, a member of the Class of 2025 who intends to reclassify for 2024 in order to play for the Wildcats next season.

BREAKING: Joson Sanon, a top-10 recruit and projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has committed to Arizona, he told ESPN. Sanon plans to reclassify to 2024, making him eligible to enroll in college this summer.



The 6-foot-5 Sanon is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player in the 2025 class, as well as the second-best small forward. He plays for Vermont Academy.

Sanon, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, picked Arizona over Kentucky, UConn, Alabama and Indiana, among others.

He is the fourth member of the Wildcats’ 2024 class, joining 5-star wing Carter Bryant, 4-star guard Jamari Phillips and 4-star center Emmanuel Stephen, each of whom signed in November. Without Sanon the class is ranked 11th nationally by 247Sports but could jump into the Top 5 with his addition.