NCAA Tournament: Arizona men’s basketball trying to put Princeton in past as 2024 run begins against Long Beach State

SALT LAKE CITY—A pizza parlor in the middle of Utah’s capital became an unofficial Gonzaga reunion spot on Tuesday night, as Tommy Lloyd and his family met up with Mark Few, Dan Monson and their families. Monson, the Long Beach State head coach, was the last one to arrive, and Lloyd get him grief for it, but Monson had a response in the chamber.

“I said, Tommy, we’ve been putting in that Princeton offense for three days,” Monson said Wednesday. “It’s complicated. It took a little extra time today.”

If you thought the ‘P’ word wouldn’t get mentioned this week, as Arizona prepares for its first NCAA Tournament game since that shocking loss a year ago, you were dead wrong.

15th-seeded Long Beach State (25-8) is playing in its first NCAA tourney since 2012 and seeking its first win in the Big Dance since 1973. The Beach are playing with house money, having made an unexpected run through the Big West Tournament just days after Monson learned he was not going to be retained after 17 seasons at the school.

“I don’t have to answer anything I don’t want to because I’m working for free today,” Monson said to open his press conference, equating himself to when George Costanza kept trying to get fired by the Yankees on ‘Seinfeld.’

That’s an example of how loose Long Beach State is heading into a game it isn’t expected to win. The Beach are 20.5-point underdogs, with KenPom.com giving Arizona a 96 percent chance of victory.

Then again, the UA had an 87.2 percent chance last season against Princeton. That means the pressure is firmly on the Wildcats’ shoulders not to have a repeat of 2023, right?

“There’s no increased pressure,” Lloyd said. “You could fabricate, manufacture anything you want. We got a 40-minute basketball game tomorrow against another team that’s a worthy opponent. We got to come out and play. If we’re distracted by what happened last year, then maybe we haven’t done a good enough job focusing on what we need to do this year.”

Arizona will come into this game with some extra time to rest and reflect after falling to Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals. “Reset button” has been a common phrase from players this week, looking at the NCAA tourney as a fresh start.

“Last week obviously didn’t go the way that we wanted, but it’s over now, it’s behind us,” Oumar Ballo said. “This is a new season, beginning of March. We’re coming to this tournament as a new season, 0-0. We have to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Arizona has not lost consecutive first-round NCAA games since 2007-08, when it fell as a No. 8 seed to Purdue in Lute Olson’s final season and as a No. 10 seed to West Virginia under Kevin O’Neill.

“We all know what happened last year,” Ballo said. “Me and Pelle (Larsson) was there. We know now postseason every single game is important. You cannot take any game for granted, anything for granted.”