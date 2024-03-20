NCAA Tournament: Arizona considered the favorite to win West Region

Arizona may be the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament West Region, but oddsmakers consider the Wildcats to be the region’s best bet to reach the Final Four.

Arizona has +200 odds to win the West Region, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No. 1 seed North Carolina is next highest at +260, followed by Baylor (+650), Alabama (+1000) and Saint Mary’s (+2000).

The West Region odds reflect the favorable draw given to Arizona by the NCAA Selection Committee. The Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament against No. 15 Long Beach State Thursday at 11 a.m. PT, a game Arizona is favored to win by 20.5 points.

If Arizona was to advance, it would face the winner of No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Nevada in the Round of 32.

Oddsmakers like Arizona to win in the second round, regardless of the opponent. DraftKings lists Arizona at -285 to make the Sweet 16, the fourth-best odds of any team behind only UConn, Purdue and Houston.

DraftKings also likes Arizona’s chances to make the Elite Eight, listing the Wildcats at -110 odds, again the fourth-best in the field. Arizona’s Elite Eight odds are slightly better than UNC’s (+110).

Why are oddsmakers so high on Arizona’s path out of the West Region? One reason could be the UA’s geographical advantage. Arizona has to travel to Salt Lake City for the first weekend, then it would play in Los Angeles for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8. That’s a lot less travel than top-seed UNC, which would have to travel cross-country.

And if Arizona makes the Final Four in Phoenix, the Wildcats will be at an even greater advantage. Arizona’s total possible milage for the NCAA Tournament is 1,394 miles. The next closest top-4 seed is Marquette at 2,539 miles, according to BetArizona’s Christopher Boan.

Travel schedule and milage is one reason. Another is that Arizona ranks well in metrics.

College basketball analytics guru Evan Miya gives Arizona the second-best probability to reach the Final Four at 40.8%, trailing only UConn. Miya simulated matchups based on his team ratings.

March Madness 2024 Tournament Probabilities from https://t.co/cegyfz96ax: pic.twitter.com/qAki27uUNw — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 17, 2024

Arizona is also the highest-rated West Region team on KenPom.com. The Wildcats rank 5th in adjusted efficiency margin with offense and defense both in the top-11. UNC is 9th on KenPom, while Alabama is 13th and Baylor is 14th.

It’s up to Arizona to prove the oddsmakers and analytics guys right.

