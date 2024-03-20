NCAA Tournament notebook: Long Beach State hoping to be more than just a good story in quest for first tourney win since 1973

SALT LAKE CITY—Among the many great stories that have already emerged before a single game was played this week was that of Long Beach State, which despite firing coach Dan Monson on March 11 ran through the Big West tourney to earn its first NCAA bid since 2012.

Everything from here on out is just gravy, but not to the Beach players who take personal responsibility for their coach being let go after 17 seasons.

“We’re not satisfied with just being here,” junior guard Jadon Jones said. “We want more out of this. We want to take it as far as we possibly can go. We’re going to enjoy it, but we’re still hungry to win.”

Long Beach (21-14) is seeking its first NCAA tourney win since 1973, which came under future UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian. He left after that season for Vegas, leaving behind a postseason ban for his successor, Lute Olson, who would depart for Iowa a year later and then put together a Hall of Fame career at Arizona.

In another Butterfly Effect scenario involving Arizona, Monson was the coach who offered Tommy Lloyd a grad assistant job at Gonzaga in the late 1990s before leaving to take the Minnesota job.

“Tommy owes me,” Monson said, smiling. “That’s the bottom line, okay?”

Monson led Gonzaga to the Elite Eight in 1999, then after eight seasons at Minnesota was hired by Long Beach in 2007. His record is 275-272 with four Big West regular-season titles and two NCAA bids, but the Beach had lost five in a row before Monson’s firing.

“We felt like failures,” Jones said. “We were on a 5-game losing streak. Truly I don’t believe it was his fault. We were the guys out there. We’re the ones guarding and putting the ball in the basket.”

Monson didn’t know what to expect from his players after he told them of his firing, but after each took some time to process the news the Beach got to work at trying to give their coach a proper sendoff.

And not long after the jokes began.

“Just look at this first defensive clip, guys,” Monson recalls saying during a film session. “We close out short here. The guy is wide open, we don’t get a contest. These are the kind of plays that get a coach fired.

“The whole room broke up. It started right then. It was like, okay, we’re going to be all right here.”

Long Beach shot 54.5 percent in a 19-point win over UC-Riverside before consecutive 4-point victories over No. 1 seed UC-Irvine and No. 2 seed UC-Davis in Henderson, Nev.

“We went to Vegas and we just kept playing well like we never did before,” junior forward Lassina Traore said. “Yeah, it was amazing.”

Scouting The Beach

Long Beach State averages 77.7 points per game but does not shoot well, ranking 211th nationally in 2-point percentage and 303rd on 3-pointers. The Beach play at the 27th-fastest tempo in the country, a pace they used to win early-season games at DePaul, Michigan and USC.

That 84-79 win in overtime at USC on Dec. 10 saw Long Beach rally from a 15-point halftime deficit behind 28 points off the bench from Marcus Tsohonis. Tsohonis, a former Washington and VCU guard, averaged 19.7 (on 16 shots per game) in the Big West tourney. Arizona will try to neutralize him the way other teams have been scheming to throw Caleb Love off his game of late.

“Gonna have to try to cut the head off the snake,” Kylan Boswell said.

More love for Love

The Pac-12 Player of the Year is officially a consensus All-American after being named to four different lists by national outlets. Love is a Second Team pick by the NABC and USBWA and is on the Third Team of All-American teams put out by The Sporting News and the Associated Press.

All those honors are based on the entire season for Love, who leading Arizona in scoring (18.1 points per game) and 86 3-pointers, seventh-most in school history.

But in the last three games Love has been in a prolonged slump, averaging 6.3 points on 20.6 percent shooting including 3 of 13 from 3. He’s also turned it over 11 times, tied for the most in any 3-game stretch this season.

“There’s no guarantee he’s going to play really well tomorrow, (but) I wouldn’t be surprised if he did,” Lloyd said. “I think he’s in a good way. He’s had a good approach all week. Now we need to get to noon tomorrow and get out on the court. He needs just to let it rip.”

Love is two points shy of becoming the 22nd player in UA history with 600 points in a season. He’d be the third to do it in as many years, as Azuolas Tubelis had 694 in 2022-23 and Bennedict Mathurin 655 in 2021-22.

Being zoned in

With KenPom projecting Arizona to win 91-71, and both teams liking to play fast, the chance of the Wildcats putting up some of their best offensive numbers in NCAA tourney history are good. That’s assuming they can deal with whatever type of zone defense Long Beach State throws out.

Beach coach Dan Monson joked multiple times that he plans to run the Princeton offense, a dig at least year’s UA upset, but the real concern will be their defensive approach. Long Beach does employ a zone at times, but then again UA players are expecting that to become the norm by all opponents.

“Zone has been kind of trouble here and there,” Boswell said. “We take a lot of pride in working on it in practice, though. We’re prepared if the zone comes.”

The most points Arizona has scored in an NCAA game is 114, against UNLV in overtime in 1976. IT scored 101 against Eastern Illinois in regulation in 2001 and 100 against North Dakota in 2017—in Salt Lake City—and has allowed at least 87 points 10 times (most recently giving up 89 to Buffalo in 2018).

Salt Lake memories

While recent history isn’t on its side, overall NCAA tourney history is, particularly in Salt Lake City.

Arizona is back in the West Region for the first time since 2017, when it was the No. 2 seed and reached the Sweet 16. The first two games of that run were in the Delta Center, known then as the Vivint Smart Home Arena, and as UA sports information director Matt Ensor noted that team was led by Lauri Markkanen, who is in his second season with the Utah Jazz.

In fact, the UA has won all six games in this venue, including two each in 2003 and 2013. The 2003 visit finished with an epic 96-95 overtime win against Gonzaga (with Lloyd on the bench as a young assistant). Its last postseason loss in this city came in 2000 in the second round to Wisconsin.

Arizona’s last two Final Four appearances did not come out of the West Region, but its last five times being placed there have resulted in at least a trip to the second weekend with three teams reaching the Elite Eight.