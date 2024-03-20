NCAA Tournament: Consensus of oddsmakers, models, media outlets predicts Arizona women’s basketball victory in First Four

It’s not unanimous and it’s certainly not by a large margin. Still, the consensus of the oddsmakers, computer models, and prognosticators says that the Arizona Wildcats will emerge victorious from their First Four matchup with the Auburn Tigers.

With two defensive teams going head-to-head, it would not be a surprise for fouls to come into play in determining the outcome. Arizona has three inside players who were foul-prone during the season, but they also showed that they could be effective when the game is called looser than is generally the case during the Pac-12 regular season.

That was the case in the Pac-12 Tournament, where Arizona’s only real foul trouble during critical parts of the game was Jada Williams at the guard spot. She had to sit during part of the three-point loss to eventual champion USC.

Arizona did not lose the services of Breya Cunningham, Esmery Martinez, or Isis Beh at the clip it did during the regular season. Part of that was due to smarter play, especially by Cunningham and Beh. Much of it was also due to more physical play being allowed inside during the tournament than had been allowed all season.

That’s something that cannot be predicted. It will be a product of the day and the leanings of the officials assigned to the games. Arizona will have to adapt if it hopes to advance.

As should be expected in a matchup between two teams that had ups and downs throughout the season and ended up as No. 11 seeds, none of the odds, models, or media members predict rousing wins by either team. They almost all come down on one side, though.

Odds

While there’s an outlier out there predicting a 2.5 Arizona win, the consensus puts Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite. DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM all had the spread at 1.5 in the Wildcats’ favor as of 2 p.m. MST on Wednesday, Mar. 20.

Computer Models

Once again, the computer models come down on the Wildcats’ side but not by a lot. Her Hoop Stats gives Arizona a 55.2 percent win probability on a neutral court with a winning margin of 1.5 points and a point total of 129.6.

The Massey Ratings, which typically give Arizona a higher win probability than HHS, does so again in this game. This model gives the Wildcats a 63 percent win probability on a neutral court with the most likely score being 67-62 in their favor.

Warren Nolan’s model also favors Arizona, but by an even narrower margin than the other two models. The Wildcats get a 54 percent win probability in a 65-64 game.

Media Opinions

The media opinions from major outlets tend to lean the Wildcats’ way, as well. That starts with Charlie Creme at ESPN, who predicted the outcomes of every game in the bracket. Creme predicts Arizona will defeat Auburn 58-54 in the First Four.

Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic has Arizona as one of her possible Cinderella teams along with Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee State, Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Florida Gulf Coast. Her pick of FGCU is based on previous seasons as a double-digit seed that pulled off early upsets. The other four are based on play this season. All but FGCU is an 11-seed.

The Sporting News doesn’t predict any of the First Four matchups. It does, however, predict that either Arizona or Auburn will take out No. 6 Syracuse in the round of 64 before falling to Connecticut in the round of 32.

Her Hoop Stats follows the same pattern as TSN, not predicting the winner of the First Four game, but giving both teams a good chance of beating Syracuse. Arizona has a better chance than Auburn based on the HHS model with a 53.5 percent win probability versus the 48.6 probability for the Tigers in a game against the Orange.

SB Nation doesn’t predict the First Four games, either. Its bracket predictions have five upsets in the tournament. Two of those are a nine seed over an eight and they have only one double-digit seed winning any games after the First Four, that coming in a 7-10 game.