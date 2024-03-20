SB Nation Reacts: Is this the year for Arizona men’s basketball?

Arizona hasn’t made a Final Four since 2001, getting close several times. But for Wildcat Nation it’s all or nothing, which means its been more than 20 years of nada.

Is this the year that changes?

SB Nation asked our readers how many games they thought the Wildcats would win in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, and more than 2,500 of you voted. And despite coming into the tourney losing two of three, and the looming memories of last year’s loss to Princeton, the fan base is still feeling hopeful.

Arizona (25-8) is the No. 2 seed in the West Region and opens play against No. 15 Long Beach State (21-14) in Salt Lake City at 11 a.m. PT Thursday on TBS. The Wildcats, who fell to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals last week, are 16-0 after in-season losses under Tommy Lloyd, winning by an average of 16.9 points.

