NCAA Tournament: What Helena Pueyo, Esmery Martinez, Adia Barnes said before First Four game against Auburn women’s basketball

The Arizona Wildcats will face the Auburn Tigers at 4 p.m. MST on Thursday, Mar. 21 in Storrs, Conn on ESPN2. The winner advances to play Syracuse on Saturday.

Head coach Adia Barnes and fifth-year players Helena Pueyo and Esmery Martinez met with the media on Wednesday. Here’s some of what they had to say.

On the challenges of a short bench

Pueyo: “We have had a lot of challenges, but at the end of the day we’ve just got to come together. It is what it is. We have who we have, and I think that’s where we have been doing this the whole year, and we’re going to show people how tough is our conference. We’re just ready. We’re seven players, but we’re just going to go for it.”

Martinez: “I feel because we have a young team, a lot of transfers, we really had a tough time with everything this season, but at the end of the day we (came) together, we become resilient and support each other.”

Barnes: “I think the great thing about it is it’s really given our young players a chance to come together and just figure it out. We’ve had seven players for most of the year. I know it’s going to show numbers-wise we have eight, but the eighth is a recent walk-on that doesn’t know our system yet, can’t really play because she doesn’t know our numbering system or our philosophy. She’s only been in a couple practices. But we just needed a body.

“These seven have been just great. It’s been so rewarding to watch them grow. Three freshmen starting that are getting so much experience.

“I think that one of the great things is no one is complaining about playing time because they’re all going to play. But I think also from a player’s perspective, they know they’re going to get opportunities. They go and they play so hard.

“The style that we play I think is even more challenging with a shorter bench because we’re up, we’re aggressive, so sometimes it amazes me. Helena averages like 39:30 a game, No. 1 in the Pac-12, one of the top in the country, and she always plays their best player. She always defends the best player. We ask for a lot from her on offense, so it’s amazing.

“But they have heart. We have a great group of — a cohesive unit with confidence, believes in each other, and I think we’ve just figured it out. I think when we had adversity — every time something happened, we got together more and came together more. It’s been fun to be on this journey with these seven or eight.

On whether the transfer portal is a good thing

Pueyo: “I think it just depends on the player. If you’re not comfortable somewhere, you can just go somewhere. In my case, I’ve been comfortable my whole five years so I didn’t have to transfer, but it depends on every player.”

Martinez: “I have no opinion about it.”

Barnes: “I think if you look at the positive side, you can get good really fast. You can go in the portal and you can get three or four players, and you can turn a program around really, really quickly. I think those are the positives.

“I think it’s just harder to lose players continuously. If you look at some of the players — like you may recruit them since eighth grade, and then you’re talking about in the portal, so the portal hit, like what, like a week ago. There’s like 500 players — how long ago? Well, the actual grad transfer portal, that hit a few weeks ago. The other portal, the other part of the portal hit like two days ago. There’s probably 500 players in two days.

“I think the difficult thing about that is you recruit players for a couple days, unless you’ve known them from before. So if you knew them from before, you may recruit them and they went to another school, so you re-recruit them. But it is very fast, and I think it’s hard because you don’t have time to develop the relationship, and you’re building programs off of that.

“But when I think about the history at Arizona, we have had a lot of success with transfers. There was not the portal when I first got to Arizona, but Aari McDonald was a transfer, Dominique McBryde, Tee Tee Starks. We have had success, and that’s how we got good fast. That’s how we ended up winning the NIT and then going to the Final Four was off of that.

“So I think if you get the right people for your culture and your program, you can be very successful, and if you don’t, it’s hard.

“But I am not a coach — I don’t want eight new players a year. That’s just not what I want. I think it’s really hard because we teach a lot — I think we have a pretty complex defensive system, which you see the benefits after a couple years.

“For me as a coach, it’s hard. Some players you’ve recruited since eighth grade. You develop them, they work, and they say leave because they don’t play what they anticipated, and then like you see, you’re like, I taught her to do that, she can do that, so other people kind of reap the rewards of your work. So that’s hard.

“I think for mid-majors, I think it’s killing mid-major programs because you can develop a kid, maybe she was a diamond in the rough, you got her, you developed her, and then another big Power Five school comes in and says, I’m going to give you 50,000 but the mid-major school had no money to pay for NIL. I think those are difficult situations for coaches, and I think it really impacts the lower-level schools.”

On the program and what Adia Barnes means to her

Pueyo: “For me, she means everything to me. I came here five years ago. I didn’t know where I was going to go, and then...we went to the Final Four, so I was like, this is my right place to be.”

On the challenges of the Pac-12 and Arizona’s nonconference schedule

Pueyo: “I feel we’re more than ready because playing in the Pac-12 is the toughest conference in the country, and I think we’re going to feel a lot of difference because it’s not the same. But at the end of the day you don’t know who you’re going to play against, so you’ve just got to go hard. But I think the Pac-12 is going to make a lot of difference.”

Barnes: “I wanted to challenge us. I wanted us to play good teams, but when you do the schedule, it’s way earlier, so when you do the schedule months before, you don’t anticipate all the roster changes.

“Looking back, I scheduled pretty difficult for this team, not anticipating transfers and stuff like that. We were very young. So a very young team to play that schedule.

“Learn your lesson in year eight, it’s probably not to schedule so hard in the future because it’s the gauntlet in the Pac-12. It was so tough. But the positive thing was we had some adversity, we played some really hard teams, and it really prepared us for the Pac-12.

“I think when I look at that, that’s the positive thing, but obviously I didn’t anticipate all the injuries and stuff like that, but those are things I can’t control.

“But that little stretch right before the Atlantis tournament, that was a very difficult stretch. It’s just kind of the way the schedule went. But we learned from all this. I think we’ve gotten better. Our players have gained so much experience. Starting three freshmen, of course, you’re going to lose some games just because of experience and depth, but I think that’s some of the reason why we’ve just continued to get better and better.

“Yeah, so I definitely scheduled very difficult. I mean, Gonzaga — we played some teams that most people are like, they get calls from them and they’re like, ‘We’re not playing that team.’ Mid-major teams that are very, very tough. But I think it’s going to pay off in the end, so hopefully we’ll see in the tournament.”

On the challenges Auburn presents

Pueyo: “I think they’re a really aggressive team. I think we’ve just got to be smart...and run the right plays. But I think it’s going to be fun. This is the time of the year when it’s fun. We’re just going to show our best and we’re just going to give our 100 percent.”

Martinez: “I think they’re a really good team. They’re a really physical team. They really play good defense like us. It’s going to be a good challenge tomorrow for us and for them, too. We’re going to come out, play hard and play like we did the whole year.”

Barnes: “They’re really good. It’s funny, watching film, the SEC is really physical. A lot more physical than I think the Pac-12 allows us to play. I think the Pac-12 is a lot more tactical, strategic. The SEC is athletes, physical, tough, big. I look at everybody’s just bodies, and I’m just like, wow.

“Auburn is really athletic, very similar to Texas’s style as far as aggressiveness and in the passing lane. Very, very aggressive on the boards, so that’s going to be hard.

“I think that the challenge is going to be can we take care of the ball, can we handle their pressure without rushing, and the thing is we do the same things. So we’re both about 20 turnovers per game. So I think it’s going to be about who takes the ball, who handles the pressure, who takes care of the ball, and then I think one of the challenges for us because they’re big and athletic is keeping them off the boards when they miss shots.

“But I think we do a lot of things well, and looking at a lot of games, they haven’t faced some of the things we do defensively. So I think when I look at the SEC, I look at it’s a super talented league top to bottom, very athletic, big, strong, but very — not aggressive on on-balls, which I would think if you’re really aggressive, you would be aggressive on the on-balls, but most of them contain on on-balls. Some may hedge but most contain. But they’re really aggressive defensively in every other area.

“But I think for us, a lot of people have a hard time and have to prepare for us trapping and hedging and doing different things. I think our challenge is slowing them down, keeping them out of the paint, and then I think they have to also handle our pressure.”