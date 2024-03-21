Arizona vs. Long Beach State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats open play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will face No. 15 seed Long Beach State. The UA (25-8) is 8-0 all-time against The Beach (21-14).

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online:

Arizona-Long Beach State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2023

Thursday, March 21, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. PT

11 a.m. PT Location: Delta Center; Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center; Salt Lake City, Utah Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite and the over/under is 163.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Long Beach State on?

Arizona-Long Beach will be televised on TBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (reporter) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Long Beach State online?

The stream of Arizona-Long Beach State can be viewed at NCAA.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Long Beach State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Long Beach State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Long Beach State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

