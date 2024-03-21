NCAA Tournament: Arizona men’s basketball vs. Long Beach State game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats open play in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will face No. 15 seed Long Beach State. The UA (25-8) is 8-0 all-time against The Beach (21-14).
Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen to or follow the game online. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Long Beach State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m. PT
- Location: Delta Center; Salt Lake City, Utah
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 20.5-point favorite and the over/under is 163.5. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 96 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Long Beach State on?
Arizona-Long Beach will be televised on TBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst) and Dana Jacobson (reporter) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Long Beach State online?
The stream of Arizona-Long Beach State can be viewed at NCAA.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Long Beach State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Long Beach State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Long Beach State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Long Beach State pregame coverage:
