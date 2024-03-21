NCAA Tournament: Defensive battle expected between Arizona and Auburn women’s basketball

The Arizona Wildcats and Auburn Tigers are very similar teams. Both brought in a lot of new players this year. Both had their ups and downs. And both are very defensive-oriented.

“We know that they play a brand of defense kind of similar to ours,” Auburn guard Honesty Scott-Grayson said. “We know they’re real aggressive, so I feel like it’s all going to be about a game of turnovers.”

If you look at the stats, that’s a safe expectation.

Auburn forces 20.6 turnovers per game, ranking 13th in Division I. Over half of those turnovers—10.4 per game—come from steals. That’s 25th in DI.

As for the Wildcats, they are sixth in the country with 11.6 steals per game. That’s part of the 19.7 opponent turnovers they force each outing. That ranks them 22nd.

Auburn Tigers (20-11, 8-8 SEC) vs Arizona Wildcats (17-15, 8-10 Pac-12) When: Thursday, Mar. 21 at 4 p.m. MST/PDT Where: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. TV: ESPN2 Streaming: Watch ESPN Odds: Arizona favored by 1.5 points. O/U of 127.5 per DraftKings. Radio: The Varsity Network

What has troubled Arizona on the defensive end in Pac-12 play has been a combination of fouls, not closing out on 3-point shooters, and rebounding. In the case of 3-point shooting, even when teams don’t shoot a high percentage from beyond the arc, it’s not necessarily because the Wildcats have done a great job defending them. In several cases, the opponents simply missed open shots.

The foul and rebounding situations are linked. With Arizona’s frontcourt being so prone to foul trouble, the better rebounders have been taken off the court in many games. While the Wildcats haven’t been good on the boards under Barnes in general, having her best rebounders sitting on the bench hasn’t helped the case this season. Former Wildcat Kailyn Gilbert was a good rebounder from the guard position, but she’s been off the team (and is now officially in the transfer portal) for weeks.

Arizona averages 32.5 RPG this year, down by four boards per contest from last season. Last season, the Wildcats tied their season high in the Barnes era. The 36.5 RPG they grabbed last year matched the 2020-21 team.

Most of that drop can be attributed to Martinez seeing her numbers slip. She averaged 8.6 RPG last year. That was already the lowest average since her freshman year at West Virginia. This year, it has slipped even more to 6.3 RPG. While Martinez has improved her stats in several areas (minutes, points, free throw percentage, assists, and steals), the one that Arizona might need most from her has taken a dive.

With Breya Cunningham having so many problems with fouls since conference play started, the reduced numbers from Martinez is an even bigger concern. Cunningham averages 4.8 RPG but her per-40-minute stats suggest she could be a huge threat on the boards if she could only avoid sitting out with fouls.

Cunningham averages 8.9 rebounds per 40 minutes. She also averages 14.6 points per 40 minutes, giving Arizona a potential double-double threat if she could just stay on the floor.

Auburn averages 37.1 RPG. While it’s not in the upper echelon of DI at 138th in the country, it’s light years better than Arizona, which is at an alarming No. 322 out of 360 DI teams. Arizona lost several close games this season because it could not grab a defensive board—repeatedly.

Barnes noted that there are defensive tendencies that differ between Arizona and Auburn.

“When I look at the SEC, I look at it’s a super talented league top to bottom, very athletic, big, strong, but very — not aggressive on on-balls, which I would think if you’re really aggressive, you would be aggressive on the on-balls, but most of them contain on on-balls,” Barnes said. “Some may hedge but most contain. But they’re really aggressively defensively in every other area.”

Those differences might play to the Wildcats’ advantage.

“A lot of people have a hard time and have to prepare for us trapping and hedging and doing different things,” Barnes said. “I think our challenge is slowing them down, keeping them out of the paint, and then I think they have to also handle our pressure.”

She also noted that the physicality allowed in the SEC differed from that of the Pac-12. The amount of physicality allowed in the Pac-12 seemed to change in the conference tournament.

If that continues in the NCAA Tournament, it could be to Arizona’s advantage because it will likely result in fewer players on the bench in foul trouble. They still have to deal with Auburn’s physicality and athleticism, though.

“It’s funny, watching film, the SEC is really physical,” Barnes said. “A lot more physical than I think the Pac-12 allows us to play. I think the Pac-12 is a lot more tactical, strategic. The SEC is athletes—physical, tough, big. I look at everybody’s just bodies, and I’m just like, wow.”

It may be two defensive-oriented teams, but most fans love offense. On that front, Arizona has a superior resume. The Wildcats average 96.7 points per 100 possessions (98th in DI), a stat used to reduce the effects of pace of play when comparing teams. The Tigers average 91.4 points per 100 possessions, which is 180th out of 360 DI teams.

On a per-game basis, UA averages 69.9 points compared to AU’s 66.6 PPG. That ranks the Wildcats 83rd in DI and the Tigers 137th.

With both facing teams that like to turn the opponent over, ballhandling becomes paramount. When it comes to assists, Arizona is led by fifth-year guard Helena Pueyo (117 total, 3.7 APG), freshman guard Jada Williams (74 total, 2.3 APG), and fifth-year forward Esmery Martinez (72 total, 2.3 APG). The Wildcats also have three more active players with at least one assist per game—Courtney Blakely (1.3 APG), Skylar Jones (1.2 APG), and Isis Beh (1.1 APG).

Auburn’s three leading assist women are fifth-year guard JaMya Mingo-Young (111 total, 4.0 APG), junior guard Mar’shaun Bostic (75 total, 2.5 APG), and Scott-Grayson (70 total, 2.3 APG). No one else on the team averages even one assist per game with Sydney Shaw at 0.9 APG coming the closest.

How do those players do when it comes to avoiding turnovers on offense?

As a team, Arizona averages 14.7 turnovers per game compared to Auburn’s 15.3. The three primary assist women for the Wildcats average 5.9 per game with Martinez coming in negative territory in assist-to-turnover ratio. She averages 0.9 assists per turnover.

Her companions on the perimeter do not turn the ball over as much, though. Pueyo is especially effective. She has a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio. That ranks her 29th in the country out of nearly 4,500 players in DI. Williams sits just inside positive territory with 1.1 assists per turnover.

The Tigers’ three primary assisters average 6.4 turnovers per game as a group. None of them are Pueyo’s equal. Mingo-Young comes closest with 2.2 assists per turnover. Bostic equals Williams with 1.1 assist per turnover. Scott-Grayson averages out to the same as Martinez when rounded. Their 0.9 numbers aren’t the same, though, with Scott-Grayson at 0.85 while Martinez has 0.92 assists per turnover.

The Wildcats are a more balanced team on the offensive end, especially since Gilbert was removed from the team. Using numbers from Pac-12 play is most reflective of what Arizona is now because the team’s personnel has been most stable since then.

In conference play, Arizona had three players average between 11 and 12 points per game. Martinez leads the way at 11.9 PPG. Williams is next with 11.2. Pueyo is slightly behind that at 11.0 PPG in Pac-12 games.

Most of the Wildcats contributed during Pac-12 competition at a higher level than they did during nonconference play. A lot of that came down to the ever-shortening bench.

Breya Cunningham was the only healthy Wildcat whose stats decreased once Pac-12 play started and the bench fell to seven players. She had 7.2 PPG in 18 Pac-12 games vs 7.8 PPG overall.

Skylar Jones scored 7.3 PPG against Pac-12 teams in 18 games vs 6.4 PPG overall in a total of 30 games. Isis Beh averaged 6.3 PPG in 16 Pac-12 games while scoring 5.1 for the entire season. Courtney Blakely accounted for 5.8 PPG while appearing in all 18 Pac-12 games. Her season average is 5.0 PPG in 28 games.

Auburn has just one player who averages double figures. Scott-Grayson averages 17.4 PPG. She’s even better in league play with 20.4 PPG. The next two highest-scoring players are Mingo-Young (8.9 PPG) and Taylen Collins (8.0 PPG). Those two had almost identical numbers both inside and outside SEC play. Mingo-Young scored 8.8 PPG during conference season. Collins nosed ahead to 8.2 PPG. No one else scored more than 5.5 PPG against SEC competition.

How did conference play prepare the teams?

“I feel we’re more than ready because playing in the Pac-12 is the toughest conference in the country,” Pueyo said.

There’s certainly evidence to back that up, starting with the NET rankings. But how did it unfold?

Over the last month of the regular season and the conference tournament, Arizona has played six games against teams ranked in the top 10 of at least one poll.

The Wildcats played a total of 11 games during that time. All but one was against a team that ended up either in the NCAA Tournament or as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the WBIT. They went 6-5 in those games including a win over Stanford and two three-point losses to USC, one in double overtime. Those teams have a No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn has also played 11 games since the beginning of February and went 6-5. Those games included three against ranked teams. The Tigers lost by 22 to No. 1 overall seed South Carolina once and third-seeded LSU twice, once by five points and once by 30. The other losses came to Arkansas and NCAA-bound Alabama.

In addition to eighth-seeded Alabama, Auburn played one other NCAA Tournament team down the stretch. The Tigers beat Texas A&M, another 11 seed.

A few WBIT teams were also on the slate with the best being second-seeded Mississippi State. Florida got a three seed in the secondary tournament. Arkansas is in the field but not seeded. The other two teams they played down the stretch—Kentucky (12-20) and Missouri (11-19)—did not make the postseason. Kentucky has since fired its coach.

It’s the time of year when teams don’t have much time to recover. Arizona’s short bench could come into play there.

The Wildcats will also spend a great deal of time on buses while they’re in Connecticut. The hotel UConn told them to use in Storrs (population 16,392) couldn’t accommodate them and they were forced to stay 45 minutes away in Hartford. Other members of the travel party are even further away. For the team, that complicates things like getting to shootaround on the day of the game.

The Wildcats have been through travel challenges before, though. The Pac-12 sending them to the Pacific Northwest two weeks in a row and being forced to spend extra time on the road due to an ice storm in Eugene come to mind. The Pac-12 may have prepared them in ways that no one expected. Can they use those lessons?