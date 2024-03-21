NCAA Tournament: What Tommy Lloyd, Arizona players said after 1st-round win over Long Beach State

SALT LAKE CITY—Arizona had a 12-point lead with just under 12 minutes left a year ago against Princeton, only to get upset by a No. 15 seed. The Wildcats weren’t about to let that happen again.

In Thursday’s first-round NCAA Tournament win over Long Beach State, the UA built a 20-point edge for the first time with 14:55 remaining. It never got close than 15 after that.

“We were in this game as a program last year, we don’t assume or take anything for granted,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I was really proud of how we responded. I know, sitting in your guys’ seat, you like the drama, all that stuff that comes with this tournament. There’s another side of it —the players and coaches who have to actually live it and feel it. A lot of us are pretty tunnel vision, besides our families, a lot else in our life. We feel the emotions. For our guys to overcome that day, we got off to a decent start, they made a run at us, we settled in, took control.”

Our game recap from the 85-65 win over 15th-seeded Long Beach can be found here. Below is what Lloyd and Arizona’s starters, all of whom scored in double figures, said in the postgame press conference and the locker room.

Lloyd on Arizona hitting an NCAA school-record 13 3-pointers against the zone: “I knew they were going to play zone a lot. That seems to be a little bit of a trend playing against us lately. I think our guys are settling in, getting better against it. The funny thing about zones is they’re all a little different. You have to kind of figure out where the little pockets and openings are. When you look analytically at them, opponents that shoot a high percentage of their total shots are 3-point attempts. We had to really shoot some threes. We focus on jamming the ball inside, pounding it in there, getting to the paint.

“I knew we were going to have to take a lot of three shots. 35 three-point attempts for us is a lot, but that’s what the game called for today. Our guys did a great job of knocking them down, including this guy right next to me (Kylan Boswell) here.”

On Oumar Ballo with another double-double: “Big O has been kicking ass. I’m super proud of him, the way he’s been playing. O has been so steady the last two months. He’s been a force that’s hard to deal with every day. I really admire his consistency. That’s been awesome.”

On what was different compared to last year’s 1st round game: “We could dissect a lot of different ways. I think the first thing you have to acknowledge is it’s hard. These games are hard. No matter what you guys think, they’re hard. You have to get comfortable with hard. If you don’t, panic can set in. I thought our guys did a great job of not letting the tournament pressure get in. We turned it up, really focused one task at a time, made a few plays, flipped the script.

On taking Long Beach out of its game: “You have to make a team like that that’s playing with emotion and positivity, you got to show ‘em the end of their season. You got to give ‘em a glimpse of if they don’t start playing better, this could be it. You have to flip the script on them. I thought we were able to do that in the second half. They saw the end, and we didn’t.”

On the first 4 minutes of the 2nd half: “I think our guys actually settled into the game. We kind of got a little more comfortable with some things we could run against that zone. A lot of times against the zone, you can have these great little X and O diagrams. But it comes down to your players making good decisions and plays, creating opportunities for themselves and others. I thought defensively we were able to make a couple plays. O blocked a couple shots. We were able to get out in transition. We feed off that stuff.

On having fun in the 2nd half: “I’m happy you noticed our guys have fun. That means a lot to me. You guys talk about celebrations. You may think I’m crazy, but that’s something we practice. You have to play with joy. We practice celebrations all the time. We want to do things on the court that should be celebrated, celebrate our teammates’ successes. That energy builds.”

On setting aside the friendship with Dan Monson for the game: “Make no bones about it, I wanted to kick Monson’s ass. Don’t make any bones about it. We’re competitors. It’s like playing, I’m the little brother. I’ve always been the little brother to all those guys. Sometimes little brother has got to fight back. That doesn’t mean I don’t love Muns. I felt, I almost do now, like tears starting to well up when I hug him at the end of the game. It’s a lot.”

On Monson’s firing: “People don’t know what we go through with our families. And think that guy gives 17 years to Long Beach State, and they fired him without another year in his contract. He’s walking out of this deal in 30 days with no benefits, no severance pay, no nothing. When you sit in my position, what we put our families through, I mean, I don’t think that’s right. That guy does not deserve that. He’s a great man. He deserves another job, another opportunity. That’s where my heart goes out to him and his family. That’s the other side. That’s the stuff we talk about. We don’t just talk about—joking about the game, the Princeton offense. We talk about the real stuff.

“What he and his family are going through right now is hard. There’s another side to this business. We know it’s a tough business. But still he’s got kids in college. Our jobs are pretty special, specialty based. Not a lot of them out there. I hope things go good for him because he deserves it.”

On Caleb Love’s career-high 11 rebounds: “Caleb had a double-double? Good for him. That’s great. When Caleb is contributing in other ways, it really helps us. Obviously he’s a pretty offensive-centric player. We can all get fixated on that a little bit. He made a hustle play today. I think he turned the ball over, blocked a layup attempt. For him to do that was huge growth. That’s a championship effort. I was really proud of him.”

On Keshad Johnson NCAA Tournament experience: “It matters. The thing with Ke is he’s got such a special ability to lock into the moment. There’s no moment too big for him because for him they’re all equal. They’re just moments. I’ve been really impressed with that. I didn’t realize he scored our first seven points, but I’m not surprised he did. I know he had a layup on the baseline I thought he got fouled on. He must have made a three and something else.”

On the 2nd round: “We don’t assume anything. We know whoever we play Saturday is going to be a tough game, a knock-down, drag-out. We’re going to have to put our best foot forward.”

On not thinking ‘here we go again’ when trailing in 1st half: “Well, we try to talk about our guys, talk about that stuff with our guys. Human emotions are really powerful. As a competitor, you just have to fight those thoughts. You can’t go there. The tournament pressure deal is real. Anybody that says it’s not is lying to you. I mean, it’s a real thing. That’s one of the things that makes it such a fun tournament to watch. It makes it really hard to play in. Fortunately, I think this is my 25th time in the NCAA tournament, so I’ve been around it a little bit. Some of our guys have been around it a little bit. To be quite honest, I think we’re built for it.”

Kylan Boswell on the message in the locker room at halftime: “Main thing he told us is taking one task at a time. Coming out in the second half, the first four minutes, our group, make sure our lead is still there, maintain or try to put a push. All of us did a great job coming out in the second half and staying strong.”

Oumar Ballo on the team having fun in the 2nd half: “In the second half we were playing really good defense. I felt like our defense always dictates our offense. We just did fast breaks. Have stops like that, you have to celebrate. That’s how we’re having fun every game.”

Pelle Larsson on shaking off the early misses inside: “That’s what we were saying, too. We were just missing point blank layups. I think we shot like under 40 percent from the field in the first half, and we were making 3s, missing layups. We just kept getting the same looks and we were gonna convert.”

Larsson on building off the performance against the zone: “I think it’s not as much the performance. I think it’s just that the time to put into in practice. We changed a few things and put emphasis more on moving without the ball, and not just waiting for the ball to find you. I think just playing it more and more, you’re gonna start figuring out. Especially with different types of zone you find different pockets. It’s just experience.”

On Love and Boswell’s play: “Caleb had a double-double, that’s a great performance. That’s a great game. And Kylan shooting the ball, he’s a great shooter so they’re gonna go in. And when he shoots the ball our offense just spreads out the defense a little bit more and you just get so many other looks. It’s just gets easier.”

Love on having the 3 open in the corners: “We watched film and that’s kind of what they were just giving us. That’s just on them, if they’re gonna constantly give us the open 3 we got a lot of guys that can knock the shot down. We believe in each and every one of those guys taking a shot.”

On his rebounding: “My shot wasn’t falling, but I was just trying to stay in the game and help my teammates any way I can. I think Coach Lloyd has challenged me all year to do that, day in and day out. He constantly stays on me about that. I have a job to do. One of my jobs is rebounding.”

On telling Boswell to dunk late rather than pass to him: “He hasn’t got a dunk this year. He was gonna be happy about that so I told him to go get it.”

On Boswell’s form: “Oh that was a terrible dunk, I’m not gonna lie. That was terrible. Hopefully he can get another chance and can make up for it.”

Johnson on not relaxing when trailing or ahead: “It’s March, baby, it’s March. Even if we were up 20 with minutes to go anything can happen still. You got to have a March Madness mentality. If you’re up you got to try to maintain that without being conservative, and if you’re down, you got to give all your fight. So when we we were still giving our fight. Wasn’t doing nothing out of character, throwing up shots or nothing like that, we just stuck to the gameplan.”

On the relief of getting past the 1st round: “I know what what happened last year, and I carry that too. I carry that burden with me, too, the fact that Arizona lost in an upset last year. I had the same mindset as everybody else, like we gotta get past the first round. Once the buzzer went off we were relieved, but the job’s not done.”