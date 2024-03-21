NCAA Tournament: Arizona women’s basketball goes wire-to-wire to defeat Auburn, advance to round of 64

It was billed as a battle of defense and turnovers. That turned out to be true, at least for one team. The Arizona Wildcats forced 23 Auburn turnovers as they led wire-to-wire in a 69-59 victory in the First Four of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“Auburn’s a really tough, physical team and we just came out and battled,” said Arizona head coach Adia Barnes. “And didn’t play a lot of people, but came out and just played a really good first half. Just proud of our tournament win.”

Arizona may not have ever trailed, but it required fourth-quarter heroics from fifth-year guard Helena Pueyo to close things out. Pueyo scored 16 points with 8 coming in the final quarter. She added two rebounds, four assists, one block, and three steals, but she also had five turnovers.

Things couldn’t have started better for the Wildcats. They controlled the game on both ends of the court from the start, taking an 8-2 lead off two free throws by Jada Williams at the 6:21 mark in the opening quarter.

Auburn closed the Arizona lead to 11-8 by the end of the first, but they had committed 10 turnovers compared to those eight points and the Wildcats were still in control. UA went on a 9-2 run to double up on the Tigers by the score of 20-10, capping it with a jumper by Helena Pueyo with 6:13 left in the half.

Auburn made some runs at Arizona, getting as close as two points in the second quarter, but they couldn’t draw even. The Tigers had 19 points and 17 turnovers in the first half. Fourteen of Arizona’s first-half points were off those turnovers.

“I think we we controlled the pace of the game for most of the game,” said freshman point guard Jada Williams. “When they went on runs, we stopped them. But I think played overall a really good game.”

What the Tigers were successful at was getting the Wildcats in foul trouble.

Breya Cunningham and Isis Beh both had three fouls in the first half. They weren’t all inside, either.

Cunningham’s first two fouls were on the perimeter. Beh had one trying to trap, although it didn’t look like she made any contact with Honesty Scott-Grayson. Scott-Grayson only made one of two free throws, but Beh was forced to the bench.

The Tigers also dominated the boards. They outrebounded the Wildcats 37-25 and got 19 second-chance points compared to Arizona’s three. Auburn even started turning Arizona over more in the second half, eventually forcing 18 turnovers. None of it was enough.

Arizona had four players in double figures. In addition to Pueyo, Jada Williams (17), Esmery Martinez (14), and Skylar Jones (13) put up double digits in points.

Williams did most of her damage at the line, connecting on 8 of 11 free throws but only 4 of 13 field goals. She also had two rebounds and three assists, but she matched Pueyo’s five turnovers.

Martinez went 5 for 5 from the floor and grabbed 7 rebounds. She added a block and five steals against three turnovers.

“Everybody stepped up and did different things,” Barnes said. “And one person I want to point out that was really key to winning this game was Isis. She played 26 minutes when Esmery and Breya were in foul trouble, and she was phenomenal off the help with (Honesty Scott-Grayson). So Grayson was running off a lot of staggers in different pindown actions, and she did a good job of helping and helped Helena contain her. So that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, but that was very valuable. And then Courtney (Blakely) came in. Everybody, even if it wasn’t scoring, it was doing different things at different times that helps us win the game...They played free and I think everybody played well. But four people in double digits is really good.”

Early in the year, Arizona had difficulty coming out of halftime. Not today.

The Wildcats hit their first four 3-point shots and went 4 for 5 from beyond the arc in the quarter. Overall they were 5 of 11 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line.

The Wildcats pushed their lead out to 17 points on a Cunningham free throw with 4:13 left in the third quarter. That’s when the Tigers finally made a run.

“If you saw how we defended in the first quarter, second quarter, really well,” Barnes said. “I thought our on-ball defense, our pick-and-roll defense really disrupted them. Didn’t allow them to go downhill because they’re very good at going downhill and they’re really athletic and tough to guard one-on-one. So you saw a shift in the third quarter because we had foul trouble. We had to go more passive on our on-balls and then we gave up 20 points in the third quarter. And we had only given up 19 in the first two quarters. So that does limit us but I think just us learning how the game is being called and being smarter is very important.”

There were also problems on the offensive end of the floor late in the third quarter. Arizona did not have a field goal from 5:06 until 2:13. The only points at all came from the Cunningham free throw.

Over that period, Auburn cut the lead to nine points, but Arizona didn’t let the Tigers get closer. The lead was 10 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Auburn wasn’t going quietly into that good night. Arizona continued to pile up more foul trouble, including losing Cunningham with 7:37 left in the game. The Tigers cut the lead to five, but Pueyo put her foot down and willed her team into the round of 64.

The victory gave Barnes 150 wins in her career, an average of 18.75 per season in her eight years as a head coach. Her team is not done trying to add to that this season. The Wildcats will play No. 6 Syracuse on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 12:30 p.m. MST/PDT on ESPN2.

“We’re not just happy to be here,” Williams said. “We talked about that before the game with our strength coach Chris (Allen). We’re not just happy to be here. A lot of teams might just be happy to be here, but we’re here to make a statement. We’re gonna make one and we’re gonna keep fighting.”