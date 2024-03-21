NCAA Tournament: Tip time, TV info announced for Arizona’s 2nd round game vs. Dayton

SALT LAKE CITY—Arizona was up early for its first NCAA Tournament game and it turned out just fine. So why not go even earlier?

The Wildcats’ second-round game against No. 7 Dayton will tip at 9:45 a.m. PT Saturday, with CBS airing the West Region contest from the Delta Center.

No. 2 Arizona (26-8) opened the tourney Thursday with an 85-65 win over No. 15 Long Beach State, going on a 16-0 run from late in the first half until early in the second half to take control. The Flyers (25-7) advanced by rallying from down 17 with 7:39 remaining to beat No. 10 Nevada 63-60.

The other game in Salt Lake City, a Midwest Region clash between No. 5 Gonzaga and No. Kansas, will be played at 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

The UA has opened as a 9-point favorite over Dayton, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under of 150, though it is 0-5 against the spread in NCAA play under Tommy Lloyd. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 72 percent chance of winning.

An Arizona win would advance it to its second Sweet 16 in the past three years, heading to Los Angeles. That game would be Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.