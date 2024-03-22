Arizona vs. Dayton: Betting odds for second round matchup of 2024 March Madness

The line is out for Arizona’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against Dayton, and the oddsmakers expect the Wildcats to return to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three weeks. But will they cover?

No. 2 seed Arizona (26-8) is a 9.5-point favorite over No. 7 Dayton (24-7) on Saturday in Salt Lake City, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is 149.5 for the 9:45 a.m. PT contest, which will air on CBS

The Wildcats were 20.5-point favorites in the first round against No. 15 Long Beach and won 85-65, continuing a trend in the NCAA Tournament under Tommy Lloyd. The UA is 0-5 against the spread in the postseason under Lloyd, and it’s been eight games since it covered in March Madness dating back to a second-round win over Saint Mary’s in 2017.

For the season, the UA is 21-13 against the spread, while the under has hit in 18 of 34 games. Dayton is 16-15-1 ATS and the over has hit 18 times with a push.

A win for Arizona would move it to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years. It entered the tourney as the favorite to win the West Region, at +200, and had -265 odds to make the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are +1200 to win the national title, fourth-best odds in the field.