NCAA Tournament: Kylan Boswell’s play key to Arizona’s success as Dayton awaits

SALT LAKE CITY—With few exceptions, the point guard is the engine that drives the team. They’re also the one that has to determine whether it’s best to shoot or pass, or both.

Kylan Boswell chose both on Thursday, and Arizona was all the better for it. As it has all season.

Boswell had a career-high 20 points in the first-round NCAA Tournament win over Long Beach State, chipping in eight assists. He was the sixth UA player with a 20/8 game in the past 14 seasons, the first in the postseason since Nic Wise in 2009 and fifth in school history.

The scoring output continued a season-long trend for Boswell, who has 20 games with at least 10 points and Arizona has won 19 of them. The only loss was in double overtime to FAU.

Boswell is averaging 11.7 points per game in wins, compared to 4.8 in losses. The latter includes a pair of scoreless outings in January and the recent losses to USC and Oregon when he had five and four points, respectively.

That kind of inconsistency is maddening to fans, a large portion of which have been calling for him to be replaced by Jaden Bradley as the starter for much of the year. It no doubt concerns Tommy Lloyd in some way, but not as much as you’d think.

“Kylan is a growing player,” Lloyd said Friday, ahead of Arizona’s second-round game with No. 7 Dayton. “I think we still forget, he’s young. He should be a true freshman this year. He doesn’t turn 19 for another couple weeks. So maybe there’s been some inconsistencies there, and that’s probably due to just his lack of experience. But I see him growing and I see him growing by the day. We all know, when he plays well, there’s a good opportunity that we play well.”

Boswell is shooting 40.4 percent for the season, including 38.9 percent from 3. Those percentages are 45.8 and 44.8 in wins, compared to 20.9 and 15.2 in losses.

But even more telling is the amount he shoots. Boswell attempted a career-high 19 shots against Long Beach, only the 13th time he’s taken at least 10 in a game. He has taken six or fewer shots in nine games, including those scoreless performances at Washington State and Oregon State when he looked almost scared to shoot.

“I had a more aggressive mindset,” Boswell said of the Long Beach game. “Yesterday my team came to me and said I need to shoot the ball more. I know my teammates want me to keep shooting regardless of if it’s going in or not. If the game is going where I have to facilitate more than trying to look to score then that’s how I’m gonna go, but I know I always gotta stay aggressive.”

While Caleb Love is Arizona’s leading scorer and takes more shots than anyone else, many of his highest-scoring games have come in defeat. The UA is 18-2 when he scores less than 20, because that often means guys like Boswell are part of a balanced attack that has produced a 17-1 record when at least five players reach double figures.

“When he’s going, we’re literally the best team in the country,” Keshad Johnson said of Boswell. “Whether he’s making shots or not, as long as he’s shooting and his confidence is there, we know he’s doing other things on the basketball court that’s just getting us open.”

Added Love: “When his confidence is high, we’re hard to be beaten.”