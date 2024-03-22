NCAA Tournament: Dayton expert previews Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a score prediction

The beauty of the NCAA Tournament is that you end up with so many matchups, especially early on, between teams that would never otherwise play. Throw in the short turnaround between the first and second rounds and both Arizona and Dayton are heading into Saturday’s morning clash with only the most rudimentary knowledge of each other.

We decided to go one step further and reach out once again to Mid-Major Madness’ Nick Lorensen for some insight on the 7th-seeded Flyers, who are 25-7 overall and advanced to the second round by rallying from down 17 with 7:39 to beat No. 10 Nevada. Here are Nick’s gripping answers to our uneventful questions:

AZ Desert Swarm: Dayton began the 2023-24 season 16-2 and was ranked as high as 16th in mid-February, but ended up finishing third in what would have been a 1-bid league before the Flyers lost to Duquesne in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals. How did that all amount to a No. 7 seed, and do you think that was accurate?

Nick Lorensen: “Personally, I think Dayton is an 8 or 9 seed talent-wise but had such a strong strength of schedule that it pushed them over. The Flyers did not have a loss outside of the KenPom Top 100, with 11 wins inside the Top 100. They beat Duquesne (which upset BYU in the first round) twice.”

The Flyers outscored Nevada 24-4 over the final 7-plus minutes to survive the first round, and did so by pressing and trying to speed up their opponent. How much of that is in their DNA, or do the overall pace numbers (64.3 possessions per 40 minutes) better describe this team’s approach?

“Dayton likes keeping its game under 70 possessions but have been playing (faster) a lot over the last month. Obviously a lot of urgency being down so much, so late to Nevada, but they want longer possessions. 336th in the country in possession length.”

Dayton shoots better than 40 percent from 3 and is very good inside the arc as well. Besides DaRon Holmes II, who is a beast, who else does Arizona need to worry about?

“Dayton is another one of those teams that could have many people go off. Nate Santos and Kobe Elvis are awesome from deep. While Enoch Cheeks is a great downhill guard.”

The Flyers don’t seem to put much stock in rebounding, which could be problematic against a team that’s top 20 on both the offensive and defensive glass. How do they prevent this from being an issue?

“I fully agree. Don’t believe they have the size to match with Arizona. You have to win the offensive rebounding advantage to get a chance against a team like Arizona. Guards have to crash and play their nuts off on the boards to have a real chance.”

Prediction time. Can Dayton make its first Sweet 16 since reaching the Elite Eight in 2014 (under former Arizona assistant Archie Miller) or will the Wildcats hold serve and move on to Los Angeles? Give us a score pick.

“I think Arizona moves on to the Sweet 16. Dayton just doesn’t have the size and rebounding prowess to match them. I say, 86-64 Wildcats.”