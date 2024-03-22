NCAA Tournament notebook: On early starts, tight nets and crossover cheering

SALT LAKE CITY—As the westernmost NCAA Tournament site in play on Saturday, conventional wisdom was that Arizona’s second-round game against Dayton was going to be a lot later than the opener against Long Beach. That one tipped off at 12 p.m. local time, 11 a.m. in Tucson.

Then the TV folks decided that time zones don’t matter, and thus the Wildcats (26-8) and Flyers (25-7) will be playing even earlier at 9:45 a.m. PT Saturday.

While this one will be the earliest, Arizona has experience this season with games that required it to condense the gameday schedule. The UA’s final two home games were at noon, as was the Pac-12 Tournament opener against USC, and Tommy Lloyd said there’s not that much of a difference with an evening tip.

“The only one would be you don’t get a physical walkthrough or shootaround, so you just have to kind of load up a little bit more the day ahead,” he said. “But this time of year you’re playing a team you haven’t played. You’re playing a team you’re not familiar with, and that works both ways.”

Freshman guard KJ Lewis said he hasn’t played a morning game since the summer between his junior and senior years of high school, at the AAU level. He actually prefers the games to be earlier rather than later.

“It gives you more time to rest after the game, it gets you more time, I think, to prepare throughout the day before,” Lewis said. “I think we still got to be prepared and locked in, because it’s a big game. I’d rather play in the morning than play late at night.”

A poor net rating

If you watched Arizona’s game against Long Beach State, or any of the other three first-round contests played in the Delta Center on Thursday, you no doubt noticed how often the ball would get stuck in the net after a made field goal or free throw.

The coaches sure did, and they’re not happy.

“I don’t think it’s hard to find nets where the ball goes through,” Lloyd said, shortly after ending an answer about the importance of defense in being to transition offense. “You better be a good defensive team so you’re not taking the ball out of the net, especially these nets, because the ball doesn’t come out of them. Just stays in there. Talk about stopping a fast break, sheesh. Hopefully they have that fixed by tomorrow.”

Lloyd suggested Utah, the site host, take the nets from the baskets at the Huntsman Center if they’re not able to get new ones by Saturday. But just in case no change is made, graduate assistant Przemek Karnowski did his part to loosen them up.

.@PKarnowski making sure the nets and rims are ready to go in Salt Lake.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FPt0yVepGB — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 22, 2024

t’s not just the net that’s been problematic for Arizona and other teams. Once again the balls used for the tournament have gotten bad reviews, with quite a few instances of them overbouncing or being hard to dribble on Thursday.

“There were more mishandles for both teams in our game yesterday,” Lloyd said. “The basketball is brand-new, inflated a little different, different than what the guys are comfortable with every day. It begs the question in college basketball, how do we not have a standardized basketball? How can you play with an Adidas ball one game, Nike ball the next game, the Rock in the next tournament, a Spalding in the next tournament. If you’re Hall of Fame Classic, you’re playing with a Spalding. If you’re in the NCAA Tournament, you’re playing with Wilson.

“Come on. I think we can standardize the game a little bit. I think it’s common sense. But, hey, I know it’s also a business. I’m just a coach; so I’m going to get back in my lane.”

A unified fan front?

The connections between Arizona and Gonzaga’s programs are well chronicled, with several stories shared this week in the lead up to games in Salt Lake City thanks to the presence of both teams as well as former Gonzaga coach Dan Monson at Long Beach State.

There’s also a mutual preference between Lloyd and Mark Few to avoid playing each other, to the point that Lloyd mentioned after the Selection Show how worried he was that the teams were going to be in the same pod.

Instead, they’re in the same venue but in different regions, Gonzaga the No. 5 seed in the Midwest and Arizona the No. 2 in the West. They wouldn’t meet in this year’s tourney until the national title game, at which time all bets are off.

But with both fanbases inside Delta Center on Saturday, could there be some Gonzaga fans rooting for Arizona and their former assistant, as well as ex-Bulldog Oumar Ballo, and vice versa?

“Our fans are huge Tommy Lloyd fans,” said Few, noting that Lloyd’s youngest daughter has spent most of the time in Salt Lake City in his hotel room. “I totally, 100 percent, see them supporting the Cats. From a personal standpoint, we’ll be pulling hard and rooting hard for them.”

Added Lloyd: “I know my family will be rooting for the Zags. I think they’ll be happy to see us win. So yeah, hopefully it helps both teams.”