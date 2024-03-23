NCAA Tournament: Arizona women’s basketball enters Round of 64 against Syracuse as lower-seeded favorite

It definitely sounds contradictory but 11th-seeded Arizona women’s basketball is the favored underdog for the second straight game in the NCAA Tournament.

“We should have been seeded a little bit better, but that’s just what I think,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said after her team defeated Auburn on Thursday evening.

The NCAA selection committee had Arizona as the third-to-the-last team in the tournament. The Wildcats were the “lower seed” in their First Four game, hence why they were the designated visitor in the neutral court matchup. However, the other at-large First Four game was between No. 12 seeds.

It wasn’t just Barnes who disagreed with the committee. Almost every metric and prognosticator who made a prediction did, too. The Wildcats made all of those who thought Arizona deserved a better seed look smart when they led wire-to-wire, defeating the Tigers by double digits.

No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (18-15, 8-10 Pac-12) vs No. 6 Syracuse Orange (23-7, 13-5 ACC) When: Saturday, Mar. 23 at 12:30 p.m. MST/PDT Where: Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. TV: ESPN2 Streaming: Watch ESPN Radio: The Varsity Network

Arizona knows what it’s like to be on the other end of that. In 2022, the Wildcats were a No. 4 seed hosting the fifth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. Many thought the Tar Heels should have been hosting, perhaps even over UA. Arizona struggled late in the season after Cate Reese suffered a separated shoulder, although she returned for the tournament.

UNC proved its case, taking out the Wildcats in McKale Center in the round of 32.

What the NET, the books, and the computer models say

Although they won’t be playing on their home court, the Syracuse Orange are seeded well above UA despite most metrics favoring the Wildcats yet again.

Once conference tournaments had concluded, Arizona’s NET was No. 35. Auburn was No. 45. Syracuse ended at No. 44.

The books favor the Wildcats ever-so-slightly in their second game of the tournament. Just as they did against Auburn, DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM have Arizona as a 1.5-point favorite. The O/U is set at 138.5 points.

The computers also predict a close game and lean in Arizona’s direction, although it is not unanimous in this round. Stats service Her Hoop Stats gives the Wildcats a 54.4 percent win probability on a neutral court and puts the spread at 1.3 points.

Massey Ratings is even higher on Arizona. The Wildcats have a 59 percent win probability in this model. The most likely score is 72-68.

Warren Nolan’s model is the only one that predicts an Arizona loss. This model has Syracuse winning a 69-68 game. It gives the Orange a 54 percent win probability. Like all of Nolan’s predictions for Saturday’s women’s basketball, it is marked as a low-confidence prediction.

What Arizona needs to do to validate the consensus

The pregame confidence in Arizona is one thing. Now, the Wildcats need to go out and validate those predictions.

A critical issue will be fouls. The Wildcats called the game against Auburn “physical.” Both teams had foul issues and eventually had a player foul out, but the impact of the fouls early in the game was felt more severely by Arizona. That’s bound to happen when one team uses seven players and the other has a rotation of 11.

Arizona’s system puts its bigs at special risk because they not only have the usual issues of getting whistled for fouls on rebounds or when blocking shots, but they also have to guard on the perimeter.

Freshman Breya Cunningham has improved her decision-making around blocking shots and has fewer fouls in that arena, but she’s not out of the woods yet. She ran into her early problems trying to guard Auburn’s quick perimeter players.

“I feel like I’m getting better at it,” Cunningham said. “Obviously, I still have work to do because I always foul out every other game. But I feel like it’s something that I’m getting used to, and it’s how we play, so we’re always going to play aggressive defense, so it’s something I’m going to have to learn how to do if I want to continue to thrive in this system.”

The biggest part is learning to let certain plays go, according to both Cunningham and Barnes. Both Esmery Martinez and Isis Beh still run into foul trouble, but the two older posts are much less prone to fouling out than their freshman teammate.

Beh, especially, has eliminated the disqualifications. She fouled out four times in her first 14 games as a Wildcat. She has not fouled out in the last 17 despite her minutes increasing considerably. She has only played less than 20 minutes three times over those 17 games; she played less than 20 minutes 11 times in her first 14 games.

Cunningham seeks out her two older teammates for advice. They were the first ones she went to during the Auburn game—and they were ready with their words.

“If you feel like you’re not going to be able to make the read or make the play and get a foul, just be smart and learn how to give up things,” Cunningham said. “Isis was telling me just be smart and do what you feel like you would be able to do to not get the foul.”

Beh’s increased awareness was obvious against Auburn. Instead of going for a block, she would put her arms up, stay vertical, and let the layup happen if it was going to happen. It allowed her to stay on the floor for almost 27 minutes while Cunningham was limited to 16.

Cunningham can also hope that the officiating loosens up like it did at the Pac-12 tournament. While she also made fewer mistakes, the games were much more physical in Las Vegas than they had been all Pac-12 season long. In Arizona’s two games there, she played 24 minutes against Washington and 34 against USC, earning just two fouls against the Huskies and one against the Women of Troy.

On the plus side of the foul situation, Arizona found its way to the free-throw line by penetrating over and over.

Well, Jada Williams and Skylar Jones found their way to the line, anyway. Williams shot 11 of Arizona’s 30 free throws, connecting on 8 of them. Jones went to the line 7 times and was successful 5 times.

The question is whether the Wildcats can replicate that against Syracuse. The Orange are whistled for 14.5 fouls per game, good for 49th in the nation. Arizona commits 18.8, which ranks 307th.

The Wildcats will have to avoid those fouls while containing Dyaisha Fair. Fair averages 22 points per game, which is 10th in the country. She shoots 39.2 percent from the field including 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

There are positives on the offensive end, though.

Despite having one of the highest scorers in the country, the Orange do not rank considerably higher than the Wildcats on offense. Her Hoop Stats’ offensive rating ranks Syracuse 43rd in the nation on that end of the floor; the Wildcats are ranked 53rd.

The Wildcats’ superiority on defense pushes them higher in the overall rankings, as well. UA is ranked 37th on defense this year according to HHS. Syracuse is 72nd. That puts Arizona at No. 47 in the overall rankings and Syracuse at No. 55.

The Arizona freshmen hope it all results in at least two more games in the state of Connecticut for their seniors, themselves, and their coaches, especially after the difficult season they’ve faced. That’s about more than the numbers or the predictions.

“I think we all really love each other and we want to do it for our seniors and let them go out with a bang,” said freshman guard Skylar Jones. “We know we do have seven people. That’s not going to stop us. We just want to do it for them. All three of the freshmen, we’re getting a lot of experience, so this is also going to help us in the long run. But we’re all really a close-knit group and we have each other’s backs, so I think that’s what keeping us together. And we want to do it for Adia, too. Make her proud.”