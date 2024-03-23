NCAA Tournament: Skylar Jones’ career high not enough, Arizona women’s basketball falls to Syracuse

Slow starts were a problem for the Arizona Wildcats early in the season. Falling into an early hole that they had to climb out of had become a bad habit. That wasn’t the case in the NCAA Tournament, but Arizona couldn’t hold its lead against Syracuse in a74-69 loss in the Round of 64.

Arizona started even better against the Orange on Saturday than it did against the Auburn Tigers in the First Four on Thursday. The Wildcats led 21-15 after 10 minutes. Freshman guard Skylar Jones had 10 of her career-high 24 points in the first period.

As a team, Arizona shot 56.3 percent in the opening quarter and Jones was 4 for 4. The Wildcats held Syracuse to 35.3 percent shooting.

Arizona held its lead through three quarters. Each time Syracuse made a run, the Wildcats would pull away again. The Orange finally tied it up with the last shot of the third quarter. They thought they had gone ahead 53-51, but the attempt at the buzzer was waved off for being after the clock expired.

Syracuse finally took a lead with the first made bucket of the fourth quarter, but Arizona came back again. With 3:16 left in the game, the Wildcats had the same five-point lead they had at the beginning of the second half.

A 3-point stepback jumper by Dyaisha Fair with 1:17 left in the game put the Orange ahead for good. Fair scored 13 of her 34 points in the final quarter.

Arizona tried to lengthen the game with fouls, and Helena Pueyo hit a 3-pointer to cut a six-point lead in half with 17 seconds left, but two more free throws by Fair accounted for the final margin.

Pueyo ended her career at Arizona with 14 points in her final game as a Wildcat. She added seven rebounds, two assists, a block, and two steals.

The program’s leader in career and season steals was Arizona’s final player from the 2021 team that went to the national championship game. She played in the NCAA Tournament every year of her career except her freshman season when the event was canceled. The team was on the road to a high seed that season. The program went 8-4 in the tournament over those five years, winning at least one game each time.

Fellow fifth-year senior Esmery Martinez did not go out quite as well as she might have wanted. The forward had seven points and seven rebounds to go with one assist, one block, and five steals, but she turned the ball over a team-high six times and fouled out with 1:04 left in the game.

The pair of veterans leaves the program in good hands. Jones not only put up 24 points, she had six rebounds, a team-high five assists, and three steals. The only negative mark on her stat sheet was the turnover column; she had five turnovers to go with her five assists.

In addition to Jones, the two other active freshmen had big impacts on the game for Arizona.

Jada Williams scored 14 points, going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Williams added one rebound, three assists, and one steal. Like Jones (and several other players), turnovers were an issue, though. Williams had four.

Breya Cunningham had some foul trouble but stayed in the game far longer than in many contests this season. After fouling out in 16 minutes on Thursday, she played 21 minutes on Saturday and ended with three fouls.

The team made a concerted effort to go to her early, and she produced. Cunningham had six points on 3-of-5 shooting, one rebound, and one steal in the first quarter. She also picked up her second foul with 1:54 left in the first quarter. She left the game and sat for the entire second quarter and half of the third.

Cunningham made a strong return in the fourth when she played 10 minutes. She scored two points, grabbed two rebounds, and had two blocks in the final period to end with eight points, six rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.

Arizona will now see what the future holds with the group. Barnes said on Friday that she’s pretty sure all three will return. There are always unknowns, though.

The returners will be joined by fellow freshman Montaya Dew, who sat out with a knee injury this season, to form a strong young core. Incoming freshmen Lauryn Swann, Katarina Knezevic, and Mailien Rolf will be added, as well as some transfers. Junior Courtney Blakely has said she’s returning and Sali Kourouma has a good chance of returning. There’s also still a slight chance that redshirt junior Isis Beh returns until she confirms that’s not true.

None of that eases the pain of losing a five-year player like Pueyo, who is devoted to the program and always has a level head.

“I actually won’t be able to replace her,” Barnes said.

This story will be updated.